Kelly Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Transformation

Kelly Osbourne's new 'do will have you doing a double take.
The Fashion Police alum looked unrecognizable after she revealed her platinum blonde hair transformation, which comes less than two months after she swapped out her signature purple hair for an icy hue with lavender highlights.
Kelly's hairstylist Laura Rugetti shared a few details behind the star's epic blonde makeover May 8, noting she used Hidden Crown extensions to add volume and length and GHD hot tools to give her bombshell curls.
The 39-year-old's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her dramatic hair change. One user wrote, "Dang girl you looking so good," while someone else added, "Absolutely gorgeous!"
However, some fans admittedly didn't recognize Kelly at first and mistook her for Bravolebrity Kim Zolciak-Biermann. As one person put it, "Thought this was Kim."
Kelly's hasn't just transformed her tresses either. In fact, she's been open about her weight loss journey since welcoming her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son Sidney, 18 months.
"I'm going to be honest, I felt the pressure after having the baby to lose the baby weight," she exclusively told E! News in September. "It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone."
Although the new mom loves how she looks, reaching her goals was no small feat. "It was a lot of work," she admitted. "It was miserable. I was hungry all the time, but I'm really happy with the results."
At the time, Kelly said she lost 85 pounds and was tired of the body-shaming.
"The road to happiness is different for everybody," she told Daily Mail, "and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination."
Of course, Kelly isn't the only star to experiment with her style. Keep reading to see all of the head-turning hair transformations as of late.