Kelly Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Transformation

Kelly Osbourne's new 'do will have you doing a double take.

The Fashion Police alum looked unrecognizable after she revealed her platinum blonde hair transformation, which comes less than two months after she swapped out her signature purple hair for an icy hue with lavender highlights.

Kelly's hairstylist Laura Rugetti shared a few details behind the star's epic blonde makeover May 8, noting she used Hidden Crown extensions to add volume and length and GHD hot tools to give her bombshell curls.

The 39-year-old's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her dramatic hair change. One user wrote, "Dang girl you looking so good," while someone else added, "Absolutely gorgeous!"

However, some fans admittedly didn't recognize Kelly at first and mistook her for Bravolebrity Kim Zolciak-Biermann. As one person put it, "Thought this was Kim."

Kelly's hasn't just transformed her tresses either. In fact, she's been open about her weight loss journey since welcoming her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son Sidney, 18 months.