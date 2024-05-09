Why Jill Zarin Is Defending Her Controversial Below Deck Appearance

Watch : Tyler Henry Connects RHONY's Jill Zarin to Late Husband Bobby FULL READING

Jill Zarin has no regrets about rocking the boat on Below Deck.

In fact, after The Real Housewives of New York City alum made waves with some over-the-top demands during an appearance on season 11 of the Bravo series, Jill called her time aboard the St. David "amazing," despite receiving some criticism from viewers.

"Honestly, my fans, they know me and it's all good," the 60-year-old exclusively told E! News. "What was great is that the crew on the show actually came out in my defense and said Jill was amazing and she wasn't demanding and it was a lot of tricky editing. Everything I said was true."

During her voyage, Jill put the Below Deck yachties to the test by requesting special ice for her soda, criticizing how the bathrooms were stocked, sending back cold food and suggesting the crew install a button at the dining table for the guests to beckon them with any requests they might have.