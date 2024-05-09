Why Jill Zarin Is Defending Her Controversial Below Deck Appearance

Jill Zarin has no regrets about rocking the boat on Below Deck.
In fact, after The Real Housewives of New York City alum made waves with some over-the-top demands during an appearance on season 11 of the Bravo series, Jill called her time aboard the St. David "amazing," despite receiving some criticism from viewers.
"Honestly, my fans, they know me and it's all good," the 60-year-old exclusively told E! News. "What was great is that the crew on the show actually came out in my defense and said Jill was amazing and she wasn't demanding and it was a lot of tricky editing. Everything I said was true."
During her voyage, Jill put the Below Deck yachties to the test by requesting special ice for her soda, criticizing how the bathrooms were stocked, sending back cold food and suggesting the crew install a button at the dining table for the guests to beckon them with any requests they might have.
After the episode aired, Stew Barbie Pascal defended Jill's behavior despite previously calling the Housewife "extremely demanding" during a confessional.
"I watched the show back, and I don't think that Jill was as bad as it looked," Barbie said in an April 2 Instagram Story video. "And I just wanna also say that there were so many other moments where she was super fun and sweet and nice."
Meanwhile, Jill is about to set sail on another new reality TV venture: She'll be competing against other celebrities in the hopes of winning $200,000 on Amazon Freevee's new competition series The GOAT.
"I don't think I was smart enough to understand the game at all," Jill admitted to E! on her time on the show. "I took a while. I think I got halfway through when I realized I needed a strategy, which I did figure out. But I was just having so much fun being in this house with these people, making new friends. I didn't even think of it as a competition."
