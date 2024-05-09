Zayn Malik Reveals the Impressive Gift Khai Inherited From Mom Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's daughter may not have gotten the X-Factor from her dad.
In fact, the One Direction alum shared that he believes Khai, 3, inherited her natural music skills from her mom Gigi Hadid.
"She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff," Zayn explained of Khai's abilities on The Zach Sang Show on May 8. "You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."
As he admitted of the model, "Her mom was actually really good at Guitar Hero on the drums and I was like ‘Maybe she got that from her mom, 'Cause I was diabolical at it and G used to beat me all the time. I'm the musician and she beat me at this game!"
The 31-year-old added, "Khai's got that too, she's got a bit of natural rhythm."
Khai isn't just building her skillset with the drums, though. She's also working on her vocals.
"She knows whole songs, like word for word," he revealed. "She sings them fully and she doesn't miss a lyric. She's crazy. She can run stuff too, like little trills—three, four notes in one take."
Although Zayn—who split from Gigi in 2021—sees Khai's potential as an artist, he can't help but gush over her overall growth.
"It's amazing to see any part of her development, not even just in the musical sense—just in the human sense," he said. "Her retention for language and her understanding for words is really impressive."
"She remembers entire books that I've read to her and she'll read the book back to me," Zayn continued. "She doesn't know what the words are, but she remembers what I said on the pages and she'll read the story back to me."
Becoming a father drastically changed the "Pillowtalk" singer's life. And as he previously shared, he's continuing to push his boundaries while navigating his personal journey for Khai.
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in June. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
