Zayn Malik Reveals the Impressive Gift Khai Inherited From Mom Gigi Hadid

Watch : Zayn Malik Details Decision to Raise His Daughter Out of the Spotlight

Zayn Malik's daughter may not have gotten the X-Factor from her dad.

In fact, the One Direction alum shared that he believes Khai, 3, inherited her natural music skills from her mom Gigi Hadid.

"She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff," Zayn explained of Khai's abilities on The Zach Sang Show on May 8. "You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."

As he admitted of the model, "Her mom was actually really good at Guitar Hero on the drums and I was like ‘Maybe she got that from her mom, 'Cause I was diabolical at it and G used to beat me all the time. I'm the musician and she beat me at this game!"

The 31-year-old added, "Khai's got that too, she's got a bit of natural rhythm."

Khai isn't just building her skillset with the drums, though. She's also working on her vocals.