The Best Suits for Women That’ll Make Going Into the Office During the Summer a Little More Bearable

Summer is right around the corner ladies, and even though the weather may be boiling hot, that doesn't mean we can casually work from rooftops and sip on lemonade all day long (a girl can dream). Unless you're one of the lucky ones who permanently work from home, many of us still need to go into the office. And I don't know about you, but nothing makes me feel more icky and sweaty than wearing a frumpy heat-retaining blazer over my (work-appropriate obvi) summer dress. Because yes, we still need to keep things looking professional, even on days when the last thing you want to do is work from your gray cubicle. Luckily for you, I've done the research and found some of the best blazers and summer suits that actually feel lightweight and fresh, even on the hottest of days.

One of the best trends to have entered the fashion group chat is suit vests. Not only have they become the most recent "It girl" wardrobe essential, they've also made their way into my workwear rotation of standalone tops/summer suits. And trust me, these have come in handy even during peak temperatures in July. So, if you're ready to shop the best suit options from some of the most reliable workwear brands, keep scrolling for my top picks that'll serve you even beyond your normal 9-to-5 (happy hour included).