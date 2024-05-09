The Best Suits for Women That’ll Make Going Into the Office During the Summer a Little More Bearable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is right around the corner ladies, and even though the weather may be boiling hot, that doesn't mean we can casually work from rooftops and sip on lemonade all day long (a girl can dream). Unless you're one of the lucky ones who permanently work from home, many of us still need to go into the office. And I don't know about you, but nothing makes me feel more icky and sweaty than wearing a frumpy heat-retaining blazer over my (work-appropriate obvi) summer dress. Because yes, we still need to keep things looking professional, even on days when the last thing you want to do is work from your gray cubicle. Luckily for you, I've done the research and found some of the best blazers and summer suits that actually feel lightweight and fresh, even on the hottest of days.
One of the best trends to have entered the fashion group chat is suit vests. Not only have they become the most recent "It girl" wardrobe essential, they've also made their way into my workwear rotation of standalone tops/summer suits. And trust me, these have come in handy even during peak temperatures in July. So, if you're ready to shop the best suit options from some of the most reliable workwear brands, keep scrolling for my top picks that'll serve you even beyond your normal 9-to-5 (happy hour included).
H&M Tailored Suit Vest
Available in three neutral colors, this H&M tailored suit vest has become one of my must-have standalone tops in my capsule wardrobe. Not only has it served me on countless work occasions, but its versatility effortlessly transitions from boardroom meetings to rooftop gatherings. It's also on sale for $30 right now.
Mango Fitted suit blazer
For a polished office look, opt for this black suit jacket and matching pants. With its close-to-the-body straight fit and structured shoulders, it's a timeless staple piece, hitting just right at the hips for a perfect silhouette.
H&M Linen-blend Blazer
Effortlessly chic, this linen-blend jacket pairs seamlessly with its coordinating straight-leg trousers for a laid-back summer suit or effortlessly transitions to a casual vibe when paired with jeans and gold jewelry. I'm currently obsessed with the light pink colorway, but it also comes in three other options.
Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom's Open Edit line offers trendy, versatile pieces at reasonable prices, perfect for a wardrobe update without breaking the bank. Their selection includes stylish yet relaxed options like this draped boyfriend blazer, effortlessly chic and ideal for pairing with baggy denim for a casual off-duty look, as reviewers attest it's stylish without trying too hard.
Reformation Taryn Two Piece
This vest and wide-leg pants duo from Reformation seamlessly transitions from the office to after-hours, while adjustable back ties ensure the perfect fit. Plus, with lightweight suiting fabric, it's a summer staple you'll want to wear on repeat.
Madewell Single-Breasted Blazer
This black blazer features notched lapels, shoulder pads, and a single-button closure, making it a versatile staple for any wardrobe. Its slightly oversized fit hits at mid-thigh, offering a "boyfriend-like fit" that pairs perfectly with anything from matching workwear pants to casual wide-leg jeans and a white tee.
Everlane The TENCEL™ Oversized Blazer
This oversized Everlane blazer, inspired by menswear, offers a slim fit in the sleeve area while still maintaining roominess for layering. Made from a soft Tencel and cotton blend, it transitions seamlessly into warmer weather, featuring flap pockets in the front and an interior pocket for valuables.
Pretty Garden 2-Piece Blazer Jacket and Wide Leg Pants
This budget-friendly two-piece suit set from Amazon blends versatility and style in one fit. From workdays to weekends, its array of colors allows for easy accessorizing, while the relaxed, oversized jacket pairs seamlessly with the wide-leg pants for a fashionable ensemble. Reviewers rave about its lightweight fabric, ensuring comfort throughout the day, with some noting the pants are perfect for petites due to their slightly shorter length.
Old Navy Linen-Blend Vest
In case you haven't heard, linen is the fabric you should always reach for during the summer months to keep cool. That's why this Old Navy linen-blend vest is another piece that's been in my rotation of summer suits, thanks to its comfy relaxed fit and affordable price point.
Banana Republic Everywhere Ponte Blazer
This knit ponte blazer is ready for any occasion, offering a stretchy feel that won't hinder your movement. Complete the look with the coordinating cropped flares for a stylish pantsuit ensemble.
Looking for more Editor-approved fashion finds? Upgrade your closet with these cool & trendy spring street style essentials.