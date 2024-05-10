These Weekend Bags Under $65 Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In a world where luxury often comes with a hefty price tag, the allure of high-end travel accessories can sometimes seem out of reach. However, savvy shoppers know that you don't need to break the bank to exude first-class elegance on your travels. There are so many high-quality weekend bags that look much more expensive than they actually are.

From sleek designs to practical features, there are a plethora of affordable options that effortlessly mimic the sophistication of their expensive counterparts. With integrated shoe compartments, USB ports for on-the-go-charging, and matching toiletry pouches, these bags are thoughtfully designed to epitomize the perfect blend of style and substance. The best part? They are all under $65.

TL;DR: