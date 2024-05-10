These Weekend Bags Under $65 Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a world where luxury often comes with a hefty price tag, the allure of high-end travel accessories can sometimes seem out of reach. However, savvy shoppers know that you don't need to break the bank to exude first-class elegance on your travels. There are so many high-quality weekend bags that look much more expensive than they actually are.
From sleek designs to practical features, there are a plethora of affordable options that effortlessly mimic the sophistication of their expensive counterparts. With integrated shoe compartments, USB ports for on-the-go-charging, and matching toiletry pouches, these bags are thoughtfully designed to epitomize the perfect blend of style and substance. The best part? They are all under $65.
TL;DR:
- Lowest Price: Vomgomfom Travel Duffle Bag (
$17.99$16.19)
- The Best Dupe: WNDR LN The Overnighter Weekender Bag ($59.99)
- Most Popular Bag: HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag ($21.99)
- E! Shopping Editor Pick: Lulus Weekend Traveler Cognac Tote Bag ($59)
WNDR LN The Overnighter Weekender Bag
Indulge in effortless sophistication with the WNDR LN Overnighter Weekender Bag. Available in a stunning green hue, this bag embodies timeless elegance at an unbeatable price. Its clever design features a separate zip-up compartment at the bottom, ideal for stashing shoes or keeping dirty clothes separate from clean ones. Plus, with a convenient trolley strap, navigating bustling airports or city streets becomes a breeze. PS, it looks just like another bag that I also adore.
Oeihuivt Weekender Bag With Shoe Compartment
If you love the look of the WNDR LN The Overnighter Weekender Bag, but you want something a little bigger, this Amazon find is another great choice. Plus, it comes in lots of cute colors.
Etronik Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
This budget-friendly gem oozes sophistication. Stay connected on the go with its built-in USB port, ensuring your electronics stay charged wherever your adventures take you. The included matching pouch keeps your smaller essentials and toiletries neatly organized for easy access. With its thoughtful design, including a separate zip-up compartment at the bottom, this bag effortlessly balances style and functionality, making it the perfect companion for any weekend getaway.
This is a top-rated weekend bag with 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 30 colors and 2 sizes.
Lovevook Travel Duffle Bag
Discover the epitome of affordable luxury with a sophisticated quilted fabric that gives elegance. Despite its sleek appearance, this bag offers a spacious interior with multiple pockets, including a hidden shoe compartment, ensuring ample storage for all your essentials. Keep your toiletries organized and dry with the convenient wet pocket, a thoughtful addition for seamless travel experiences.
Shoppers gave this travel set 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 27 colors.
HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag
Here's an affordable yet stylish option for your weekend travels. Stay organized with its multitude of compartments, ensuring easy access to your essentials wherever you go. The detachable strap offers versatility, allowing you to carry it comfortably in any situation. With over 50 colors available, you're sure to find the perfect hue to complement your personal style, making this bag a must-have for budget-conscious travelers.
This customer-loved bag has 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pasq Oversized Slouch Tote Bag With Removable Pouch
With its minimalist design and chic silhouette, this bag effortlessly elevates your travel, making it suitable for both weekend getaways and daily commutes. Complete with a removable pouch, it offers versatility for organizing essentials on the go. Available in brown or classic black, it's the perfect accessory for any occasion, whether it's a day at the office or a session at the gym.
Seyfocnia Leather Travel Bag with Shoe Pouch
This bag is a timeless investment for the discerning traveler. Crafted to withstand the test of time, its classic design ensures it will remain a staple in your rotation for decades to come. This bag combines timeless aesthetics with modern functionality, featuring a shoe compartment, internal and external pockets, and a convenient trolley pass for effortless travel.
Shoppers gave this bag 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It is available in 12 colors.
Lulus Weekend Traveler Black and Cognac Tote Bag
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this bag imparts an air of sophistication that belies its budget-friendly price tag. Complete with ample storage space, sturdy handles, and a stylish color combination, the Weekend Traveler Tote Bag is the perfect blend of style and functionality for the modern traveler.
Lulus Weekend Traveler Cognac Tote Bag
If you adore the Lulus Weekend Traveler Black and Cognac Tote Bag, you'll love the all cognac version It is giving quiet luxury, right?
Badgley Mischka Barbara XL Canvas Tote Weekender Travel Bag
Crafted from durable canvas, this spacious tote boasts a sophisticated design that makes travel so much easier. With its generous capacity and multiple pockets, including a convenient exterior slip pocket, it ensures ample room for all your essentials. Whether jetting off for a weekend getaway or running errands in style, you'll use this all the time.
Lulus Stay the Night Beige Weekender Bag
This simple and sleek design, coupled with a monochromatic neutral color palette, lends an air of understated elegance to any travel day. Crafted with both style and functionality in mind, this bag features ample storage space to accommodate all your weekend essentials.
Seyfocnia Weekender Oversized Travel Duffel Bag With Shoe Pouch
This offers a luxurious look without the expensive price tag. Its ample storage space and convenient compartments make packing for short trips a breeze. Whether you're off for a weekend getaway or a short business trip, the Weekender Oversized Travel Duffel Bag combines style and functionality for a polished travel experience that won't break the bank.
Shoppers gave this weekend bag 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It is available in 5 colorways.
Pasq A-Line Croc Tote Bag
This is a stunning yet affordable choice for the fashion-forward traveler. Crafted from luxurious faux croc fabric, this bag exudes opulence and sophistication, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. Its rich green hue and embossed texture give the impression of a high-end designer accessory, making it a standout piece in any collection. With its surprisingly affordable price tag, no one will believe you didn't splurge on this luxurious tote.
Vomgomfom Travel Duffle Bag
Here's a highly functional yet affordably priced option for the savvy traveler. Designed with practicality in mind, this bag has numerous pockets and compartments to keep all your belongings organized during weekend getaways. Its thoughtful features, including a separate shoe compartment and waterproof exterior, ensure convenience and durability for any trip.
This duffle bag has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 32 colors.
Calpak Compakt Duffel Bag
This is a playful, yet affordable, addition to any travel collection. This bag exudes a sense of adventure with its fun and stylish cheetah print, adding a touch of personality to your weekend getaways. Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Compakt Duffel Bag doesn't compromise on functionality, offering lots of storage space for all your essentials.
IBFUN Large Weekender Bags with Waterproof Shoe Compartment
With its polished appearance and leather trim, no one would guess you got this from Amazon. Complete with a matching toiletry pouch, it offers both practicality and elegance for your next trip.
Shoppers gave this travel set 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 21 colors.
