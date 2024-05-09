NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Jodie Turner-Smith Explains How Met Gala Dress Served as “Clean Start” After Joshua Jackson Split

Jodie Turner-Smith detailed the symbolism behind her 2024 Met Gala gown, which nodded to her separation from Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith is ready to start over. 

After all, the Queen & Slim star alluded to her recent separation from estranged husband Joshua Jackson—with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Juno—while detailing her 2024 Met Gala look on social media.

"This Met Gala was a very special one for me," Jodie wrote in a May 8 Instagram post. "My first stepping out on my own. I had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on—but what I took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it."

And the 37-year-old—who nodded to the "Garden of Time" short story-inspired dress code with a 150,000 white pearl-adorned Burberry gown—also found the theme to be representative of her own life changes. 

"The dress Daniel Lee designed for me, full of English flowers, was deliberately bridal," she explained. "White, representing a rebirth. A clean start. A recommitment to the most important relationship I will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. It is through loving and honoring myself that I am able to love and honor my daughter, and teach her to do the same."

photos
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's Cutest Pics

Jodie added, "I am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning—and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than I ever have."

The White Noise actress surprised fans when she filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum in October after four years of marriage, but Jodie later detailed her positive outlook on the proceedings. 

Gotham/Getty Images

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she told the Sunday Times in a February profile. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

And while Jodie's Met Gala 2024 look symbolized a fresh start, other stars used their Met steps moment as an opportunity to hard launch new relationships or simply stun in decadent attire. 

Read on for every red carpet look.

