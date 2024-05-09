Jodie Turner-Smith Explains How Met Gala Dress Served as “Clean Start” After Joshua Jackson Split

Watch : Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith is ready to start over.

After all, the Queen & Slim star alluded to her recent separation from estranged husband Joshua Jackson—with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Juno—while detailing her 2024 Met Gala look on social media.

"This Met Gala was a very special one for me," Jodie wrote in a May 8 Instagram post. "My first stepping out on my own. I had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on—but what I took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it."

And the 37-year-old—who nodded to the "Garden of Time" short story-inspired dress code with a 150,000 white pearl-adorned Burberry gown—also found the theme to be representative of her own life changes.

"The dress Daniel Lee designed for me, full of English flowers, was deliberately bridal," she explained. "White, representing a rebirth. A clean start. A recommitment to the most important relationship I will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. It is through loving and honoring myself that I am able to love and honor my daughter, and teach her to do the same."