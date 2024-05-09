Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Way She's Influenced by Daughter Apple Martin

No matter their path in life, Gwyneth Paltrow is her kids' No. 1 fan.
And that goes for whether her and ex Chris Martin's kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 18, follow in their famous footsteps or choose something entirely different.
"Whatever they want to do in life, I want to support," the Oscar winner told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think there are challenges in any career—certainly there are challenges in being an artist, for sure. "But should they choose that path, I will of course support them." (For more from Gwyneth, tune in to E! News May 9 at 11 p.m.)
And with both of her kids entering adulthood, Gwyneth reflected on how their bond has changed.
"It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters," the goop mogul added. "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."
In fact, she said she'll often consult Apple for ideas—including for her beauty and wellness line good.clean.goop.
"She influences everything I do," Gwyneth shared. "I run everything by her. I value her opinion so much, and she's also such a product person—especially with makeup, much more so than I am. I'm very minimal. So as we go more into color, she's the person I rely on the most."
After all, it seems the teen has inherited her mom's passion for wellness.
"In this case, the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree," the Shakespeare in Love star noted. "My daughter has gotten so into clean, non-toxic beauty, vegan. She doesn't want to touch anything that's cruel to animals. So, she has really strong values running. It's so nice that it aligns with the products that we already make."
And it looks like Moses has, too.
"He really cares," she added. "It's amazing. He knows all about ingredients. Like if I ever hand him something, he looks at the ingredients panel and he's like, ‘Oh wow, this has niacinamide in it.' I'm like, ‘Wow, how do you know all this stuff?' He's very learned in the in the realm of skin care."
While Gwyneth's kids will always be her first babies, she also excited about the birth of good.clean.goop that's part of Target's expanded cross-category wellness assortment.
"I've really for a very long time wanted to bring cleaner, really efficacious beauty to a wider audience," she explained. "And so we were able to do that with good.clean.goop. I'm so proud of what we were able to create. The quality of the products is amazing, packed with incredible ingredients."
— Reporting by Nikki Novak