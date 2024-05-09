Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Way She's Influenced by Daughter Apple Martin

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

No matter their path in life, Gwyneth Paltrow is her kids' No. 1 fan.

And that goes for whether her and ex Chris Martin's kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 18, follow in their famous footsteps or choose something entirely different.

"Whatever they want to do in life, I want to support," the Oscar winner told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think there are challenges in any career—certainly there are challenges in being an artist, for sure. "But should they choose that path, I will of course support them." (For more from Gwyneth, tune in to E! News May 9 at 11 p.m.)

And with both of her kids entering adulthood, Gwyneth reflected on how their bond has changed.

"It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters," the goop mogul added. "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."