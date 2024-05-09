NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Way She's Influenced by Daughter Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin with ex-husband Chris Martin, tells E! News how her kids have inherited her love of wellness.

By Elyse Dupre May 09, 2024 3:09 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesGwyneth PaltrowExclusivesCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

No matter their path in life, Gwyneth Paltrow is her kids' No. 1 fan.

And that goes for whether her and ex Chris Martin's kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 18, follow in their famous footsteps or choose something entirely different.

"Whatever they want to do in life, I want to support," the Oscar winner told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think there are challenges in any career—certainly there are challenges in being an artist, for sure. "But should they choose that path, I will of course support them." (For more from Gwyneth, tune in to E! News May 9 at 11 p.m.)

And with both of her kids entering adulthood, Gwyneth reflected on how their bond has changed.

"It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters," the goop mogul added. "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Best Twinning Moments

In fact, she said she'll often consult Apple for ideas—including for her beauty and wellness line good.clean.goop.

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

"She influences everything I do," Gwyneth shared. "I run everything by her. I value her opinion so much, and she's also such a product person—especially with makeup, much more so than I am. I'm very minimal. So as we go more into color, she's the person I rely on the most."

After all, it seems the teen has inherited her mom's passion for wellness. 

"In this case, the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree," the Shakespeare in Love star noted. "My daughter has gotten so into clean, non-toxic beauty, vegan. She doesn't want to touch anything that's cruel to animals. So, she has really strong values running. It's so nice that it aligns with the products that we already make."

And it looks like Moses has, too. 

"He really cares," she added. "It's amazing. He knows all about ingredients. Like if I ever hand him something, he looks at the ingredients panel and he's like, ‘Oh wow, this has niacinamide in it.' I'm like, ‘Wow, how do you know all this stuff?' He's very learned in the in the realm of skin care."

Trending Stories

1

Doja Cat Is Essentially Naked in 2024 Met Gala After-Party Look

2

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

3

Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality

While Gwyneth's kids will always be her first babies, she also excited about the birth of good.clean.goop that's part of Target's expanded cross-category wellness assortment.

"I've really for a very long time wanted to bring cleaner, really efficacious beauty to a wider audience," she explained. "And so we were able to do that with good.clean.goop. I'm so proud of what we were able to create. The quality of the products is amazing, packed with incredible ingredients."

To see more of Gwyneth's family photos from over the years, keep reading.

— Reporting by Nikki Novak

Instagram

Sweet Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took their daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin to the Museum of Ice Cream in 2017.

Instagram

Making Memories

The former couple reunited for Apple's high school graduation in June 2022.

Instagram

Blended Family

Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk posed next to Chris and Apple in this heartwarming blended family portrait.

Instagram

Adventure of a Lifetime

Gwyneth rang in Chris' 40th bithday in 2017 with this photo of their family of four, calling the singer the "best daddy in the world."

Instagram

Ho Ho Happy

The Goop founder and Moses enjoyed a Christmas morning walk on the beach in December 2023.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

"California Christmas," Gwyneth captioned this December 2023 snapshot.

Instagram

Three Generations

Gwyneth's mom Blythe Danner joined the family for a beach vacation.

Instagram

Lasting Legacy

The Shakespeare in Love star honored her late father Bruce Paltrow by bringing her children to visit his grave on Thanksgiving 2020.

"Life has incredible highs and lows," she wrote on Instagram. "Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

Instagram

Forever Family

To celebrate Chris' birthday in 2018, Gwyneth shared this adorable family photo alongside the caption: "Thank you for giving me these two."

Instagram

Mom Life

Gwyneth had double the reasons to celebrate on Mother's Day 2023, when her daughter's birthday also coincided with the holiday.

"Happy Birthday my angel," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation."

Instagram

Sunny Days Ahead

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," the Oscar winner caption this photo of the trio. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."

Instagram

Family Meal

Gwyneth celebrated Easter 2024 with her kids in Nashville.

Instagram

Something Just Like This

Chris accompanied Moses on the piano during an impromptu backyard concert.

Instagram

X&Y

The Coldplay frontman held his daughter's hand during a boating trip.

Instagram

Twinsies

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching boots in August 2023.

Instagram

Mama's Boy

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram April 2023. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!"

Instagram

Paradise

Chris snuggled up with his kids in this Father's Day 2019 snapshot posted by Gwyneth.

Instagram

Blondes Have More Fun

Gwyneth and Apple snapped a silly selfie during a mother-daughter day out.

Instagram

Beach Buds

The Iron Man actress kicked back with her kids during a tropical getaway.

Instagram

Thankful

"Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love," Gwyneth wrote in November 2016. "Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone."

Instagram

Like Daughter, Like Mom

For National Daughter Day in September 2021, Gwyneth captioned this selfie with Apple: "Oh man do I love you."

Instagram

Ride or Die

Gwyneth snapped a car selfie with Moses for National Son Day in September 2021, writing in the caprion, "Total heart melter."

Instagram

His Universe

Chris and Moses twinned in this adorable father-and-son snap from 2017.

Instagram

Viva la Vida

"Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life," Gwyneth wrote on Mother's Day 2019. "I love you both so much."

Instagram

In Their Place

Chris and Apple showed off their jumping skills.

Instagram

When in Spain

Gwyneth and her children visited Barcelona in May 2016.

Instagram

Hymn for the Weekend

Appled watched her dad perform from backstage during Coldplay's 2016 tour.

Instagram

Mini Me

The mother-daughter duo cuddled up in this throwback photo.

Instagram

Enchanted

Gwyneth introduced her son to Taylor Swift in 2015, quipping on Instagram, "Thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever."

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

"Nothing like father/daughter love," Gwyneth wrote on Father's Day 2015. "Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honor you all today."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Doja Cat Is Essentially Naked in 2024 Met Gala After-Party Look

2

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

3

Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality

4

Andy Cohen Addresses John Mayer Dating Rumors

5

Baby Reindeer: Alleged Stalker Reveals Her Identity in New Pic