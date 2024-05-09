Cardi B Responds to Criticism After Referring to Met Gala Designer Sensen Lii By Race Instead of Name

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Cardi B Steals the Show in the Biggest Gown of the Night

Cardi B is setting the record straight.

After the "WAP" rapper received criticism for referring to the designer of her 2024 Met Gala dress as an "Asian designer" on the carpet—rather than Sensen Lii, of Windowsen—Cardi is explaining how she forgot his name in the heat of the moment.

"First, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared," she said in a since-expired social media video shared by TMZ. "Because he dress was supposed to be on a little podium, and I've been practicing how to pose on the podium. But at the carpet, I wasn't allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things in my mind, and I was being rushed to the front of the line."

She continued, "So when I was being interviewed, I kind of forgot to pronounce the designer's name because his name is a little but complicated. Like my mind was just racing. I said 'Asian designer because I knew that the designer was Asian, but I wasn't sure what nationality the designer was. I didn't want to get somebody's nationality mixed up."