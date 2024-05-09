Lululemon's We Made Too Much Has a $228 Jacket for $99, The Fan-Fave Groove Pant & More Major Scores

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While you might have already started daydreaming about the (hopefully sunny) weekend ahead of us filled with good vibes and lots of time to relax & shop from the comfort of your home, we're here to give you something else to get excited about before the weekend arrives.
It's none other than lululemon's newest additions to its beloved We Made Too Much section. As someone who lives, laughs & loves all things lululemon and keeps up with every weekly update as if it's her favorite TV show, this particular drop is one of the best ones I've seen. In addition to incredible scores like a $228 jacket that's now $99, there are some highly popular styles that are rarely found in the We Made Too Much treasure trove, such as the Groove pant, Dance Studio cargos & Align short.
Bottom line: You should run as fast as you can to your lululemon shopping cart. Like, right now.
Quick Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt Straight Hem
Channel the golfcore or tenniscore trend with this sleeveless polo. It's styled with a slim, hip-length fit that's perfect for tucking into a skirt, and it's crafted from quick-drying fabric that keeps sweat at bay so you can focus on your swing (or brunch menu).
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular
If you see the Groove flared pants in the We Made Too Much section, it's a good idea to run to checkout because they almost always sell out. That's why it's such a big deal that these ones are available in all sizes (as of publishing time). They'e widely loved due to their buttery-soft Nulu construction, along with their flattering high-rise cut that looks as great as it feels.
Lightweight Oversized Coaches Jacket
Speaking of unbelievable finds, we had to do a double take when we saw that this $228 coaches jacket is currently just $99. The oversized fit gives it an effortlessly cool vibe, and it's fitted with genius features like zippered hand & interior chest pockets, a cinchable hem, and water-repellent construction.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short 4-Inch
These fan-fave Align shorts will have you feeling confident and ready to tackle your next workout (and look cute doing so). They're crafted from lululemon's signature Nulu fabric for a weightless, stretchy feel, and the light colors are lined for fully secure coverage.
Boxy Cotton-Blend Knit Wrap
Get comfy in style with this lightweight knit wrap. It's made from cotton-blend fabric that's stretchy & naturally breathable, and it features an exaggerated fit for an extra-roomy feel.
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
The cult-fave Dance Studio pants were given a stylish, practical upgrade, and you absolutely don't want to miss out. These gym-to-street-ready cargo pants include a roomier fit with new cargo and back pockets, in addition to all the features we love about the OG Dance Studio pants (drawcord waist, cinchable hems, hand pockets).
lululemon Align Dress
Meet the Align Dress, aka your new fave wardrobe essential for spring & summer. The buttery softness of Nulu fabric is complemented with intuitive design features like a shorts liner with an open-back waistband and a built-in shelf bra with pockets for the removable cups.
Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket
This hiking jacket is one of the coolest pieces of clothing we've ever seen. Also available in Dusky Lavender, the zip-up layer comes with a removable shoulder bag that zips onto the front of the jacket, convertible sleeves (that you can store in the shoulder bag!), and multiple zippered pockets for storing your small essentials.
Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top
Featuring a body-contouring fit, asymmetrical details & cropped length, this tank top will have you acing your serves and style. It's composed of the brand's fastest-drying fabric (Everlux) and delivers medium support to keep you at the top of your game.
Cotton-Blend Double-Knit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
These utilitarian-inspired cargo pants are a versatile closet essential you'll be wearing all year long. They have a relaxed, mid-rise fit that's totally on-trend, and they're expertly crafted with quick-drying fabric that feels cool and smooth on your skin.
Nylon Bucket Hat
Sleek and subtly shiny, this sleek bucket hat will instantly elevate any 'fit you pair it with. It's constructed with water-resistant nylon fabric with a mesh-lined interior, and it's available in three sizes.
Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
From start to finish, take every step of your workout with confidence in these award-winning Blissfeel running shoes. Every detail is designed with optimal comfort in mind, from the moisture-wicking liner to the pressure-mapped outsole, padded tongue, and heel collar.
