Why David Beckham Reached Out to Tom Brady After Comedy Roast

David Beckham is supporting his longtime friend.
After Tom Brady's recent comedy roast, which saw stars like Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Peyton Manning join comedians at cracking jokes at the New England Patriots alum's expense, the former soccer star admitted that he checked in to see how he was doing.
"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK," David explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 8. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."
Still, the 49-year-old—who shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 with wife Victoria Beckham—admitted he got a kick out of the Netflix special.
As he put it, "It was very funny."
However, there were more than a few eyebrow-raising comments during the show, including references to Tom's late teammate Aaron Hernandez and NSFW jokes about his exes Bridget Moynahan—who shares son Jack, 16, with the football player—and Gisele Bündchen.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum, she said you have to retire or you're done," joked Kevin Hart. "When you have a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you've got to do what the f--k you've got to do."
The joke, of course, referred to Gisele and Tom—who share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11—divorcing just months after he retired and then promptly unretired from football. (He retired for good after one final season.)
Despite the brutal jokes, the former NFL star appeared to maintain a positive outlook on the event.
As Kevin later told NBC News of Tom's disposition toward the roast, "I love that he is embracing the things that some people think he runs away from—it is a celebration of greatness and we are doing it in a fun way."
And as the recent roast primed Tom for his new gig as Fox Sports' official NFL analyst, read on to see what else the 46-year-old has been up to since retirement.