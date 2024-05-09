NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Why David Beckham Reached Out to Tom Brady After Comedy Roast

After Tom Brady’s roast at Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which included rough jokes about Tom’s exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, David Beckham admitted he checked in on the former NFL star.

David Beckham is supporting his longtime friend. 

After Tom Brady's recent comedy roast, which saw stars like Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Peyton Manning join comedians at cracking jokes at the New England Patriots alum's expense, the former soccer star admitted that he checked in to see how he was doing.  

"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK," David explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 8. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

Still, the 49-year-old—who shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 with wife Victoria Beckham—admitted he got a kick out of the Netflix special. 

As he put it, "It was very funny."

However, there were more than a few eyebrow-raising comments during the show, including references to Tom's late teammate Aaron Hernandez and NSFW jokes about his exes Bridget Moynahan—who shares son Jack, 16, with the football player—and Gisele Bündchen

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Family Moments

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum, she said you have to retire or you're done," joked Kevin Hart. "When you have a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you've got to do what the f--k you've got to do."

The joke, of course, referred to Gisele and Tom—who share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11—divorcing just months after he retired and then promptly unretired from football. (He retired for good after one final season.)  

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Despite the brutal jokes, the former NFL star appeared to maintain a positive outlook on the event. 

As Kevin later told NBC News of Tom's disposition toward the roast, "I love that he is embracing the things that some people think he runs away from—it is a celebration of greatness and we are doing it in a fun way."

And as the recent roast primed Tom for his new gig as Fox Sports' official NFL analyst, read on to see what else the 46-year-old has been up to since retirement. 

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Sept. 10, 2023

The athlete appears with his kids Jack, Ben and Vivian as he is honored by the New England Patriots at halftime during their home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Instagram
August 2, 2023

The five-time Super Bowl MVP takes a walk on the wild side, posting pics from his safari adventure.

Getty Images
July 23, 2023

Following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Michael Rubin
July 4, 2023

The Super Bowl MVP joins a host of other A-listers at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
June 11, 2023

Brady got VIP seating next to Novak Djokovic's wife as he watched the tennis champ compete at the French Open in Paris.

Instagram / Tom Brady
June 5, 2023

The former New England Patriots QB spent a day at Disneyland with his kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Courtesy of Hertz
May 22, 2023

Perhaps missing the spotlight, Brady appeared on the "Hertz Let's Go Show", a fictional daytime talk show which was part of a series of digital ads.

Instagram
Apr. 22, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visits UCLA to cheer on his niece Maya during her softball game.

Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Apr. 20, 2023

Brady speaks about his entrepreneurial experiences at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami.

Instagram
Mar. 28, 2023

The retired football star enjoyed a beach day with his kids and some of his former teammates.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Mar. 23, 2023

Brady jumped back into the world of sports by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Instagram
Feb. 20, 2023

While on a ski vacation with his kids, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his son Jack twinning in all-black.

Twitter
Feb. 6, 2023

Just a few days later, Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear thirst trap.

Instagram
Feb. 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL by posting an emotional video on social media.

