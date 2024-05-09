Why David Beckham Reached Out to Tom Brady After Comedy Roast

Watch : Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post After NFL Star's Roast

David Beckham is supporting his longtime friend.

After Tom Brady's recent comedy roast, which saw stars like Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Peyton Manning join comedians at cracking jokes at the New England Patriots alum's expense, the former soccer star admitted that he checked in to see how he was doing.

"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK," David explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 8. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

Still, the 49-year-old—who shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 with wife Victoria Beckham—admitted he got a kick out of the Netflix special.

As he put it, "It was very funny."

However, there were more than a few eyebrow-raising comments during the show, including references to Tom's late teammate Aaron Hernandez and NSFW jokes about his exes Bridget Moynahan—who shares son Jack, 16, with the football player—and Gisele Bündchen.