Below Deck Mediterranean's Aesha Scott Is Engaged to Scott Dobson: Inside the Romantic Proposal

Aesha Scott is ready to set sail with her forever soulmate.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star and Scott Dobson recently announced their engagement after four years of dating. Scott proposed to the Bravolebrity on the beach near the New Zealand native's hometown with a custom diamond ring, which he helped design with jewelry maker Layla Kaisi.

"Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged," Aesha told Us Weekly of the special moment, "but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised."

Though Aesha and Scott met in high school, their relationship didn't get romantic until nearly a decade later in 2020. Then, in March of this year, the couple made a major commitment by buying a house in New Zealand.

"After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!!" the 31-year-old announced in a March 8 Instagram post. "We both felt at home the moment we walked in the door!!! Low-key, open, light, wooden floors, big deck, very happy."