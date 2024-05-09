NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Below Deck Mediterranean's Aesha Scott Is Engaged to Scott Dobson: Inside the Romantic Proposal

Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott's boyfriend Scott Dobson proposed after four years of dating. See the Bravolebrity's sweet reaction to getting engaged.

Aesha Scott is ready to set sail with her forever soulmate.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star and Scott Dobson recently announced their engagement after four years of dating. Scott proposed to the Bravolebrity on the beach near the New Zealand native's hometown with a custom diamond ring, which he helped design with jewelry maker Layla Kaisi.

"Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged," Aesha told Us Weekly of the special moment, "but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised."

Though Aesha and Scott met in high school, their relationship didn't get romantic until nearly a decade later in 2020. Then, in March of this year, the couple made a major commitment by buying a house in New Zealand.

"After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!!" the 31-year-old announced in a March 8 Instagram post. "We both felt at home the moment we walked in the door!!! Low-key, open, light, wooden floors, big deck, very happy."

photos
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9: Meet the Cast

Very happy has always been their M.O.

"Scott and I are just better than ever, I absolutely love the s--t out of that man," she told Bravo's Daily Dish last July. "He's so wonderful. He's definitely, you know, he's the person. We'll get married and have kids and all of that, for sure, eventually."

Aesha also praised the athlete for supporting her while she's away filming Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under.

"When I'm filming, it's really nice because we text every day and we have calls and things," she told Us at the time. "But because I'm not worrying about him, I'm just actually fully engrossed in being on the boat and what I'm doing. I know he'll be there to give me a big hug at the end of it and say, ‘Well done.' So I feel very, very grateful for him."

Keep reading to see more stars who have gotten engaged this year. And don't miss Aesha on Below Deck Med season nine, which premieres Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Tianna Robillard, Instagram

Cody Ford & Tianna Robillard

The Cincinnati Bengals player proposed to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, in April 2024 candlelit affair. As he wrote on Instagram, "Best night of my life." 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper announced his engagement to the menswear designer on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere. 

This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote on Instagram April 17. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the actor, 50, and his fianceé, 31, wrote in a joint Instagram.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding with a proposal.

