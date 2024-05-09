Below Deck Mediterranean's Aesha Scott Is Engaged to Scott Dobson: Inside the Romantic Proposal

Aesha Scott is ready to set sail with her forever soulmate.
The Below Deck Mediterranean star and Scott Dobson recently announced their engagement after four years of dating. Scott proposed to the Bravolebrity on the beach near the New Zealand native's hometown with a custom diamond ring, which he helped design with jewelry maker Layla Kaisi.
"Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged," Aesha told Us Weekly of the special moment, "but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised."
Though Aesha and Scott met in high school, their relationship didn't get romantic until nearly a decade later in 2020. Then, in March of this year, the couple made a major commitment by buying a house in New Zealand.
"After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!!" the 31-year-old announced in a March 8 Instagram post. "We both felt at home the moment we walked in the door!!! Low-key, open, light, wooden floors, big deck, very happy."
Very happy has always been their M.O.
"Scott and I are just better than ever, I absolutely love the s--t out of that man," she told Bravo's Daily Dish last July. "He's so wonderful. He's definitely, you know, he's the person. We'll get married and have kids and all of that, for sure, eventually."
Aesha also praised the athlete for supporting her while she's away filming Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under.
"When I'm filming, it's really nice because we text every day and we have calls and things," she told Us at the time. "But because I'm not worrying about him, I'm just actually fully engrossed in being on the boat and what I'm doing. I know he'll be there to give me a big hug at the end of it and say, ‘Well done.' So I feel very, very grateful for him."
Keep reading to see more stars who have gotten engaged this year. And don't miss Aesha on Below Deck Med season nine, which premieres Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)