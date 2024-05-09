The 9 Best Sunscreens For Dark Skin, According To A Dermatologist

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
By now, we all probably know that sun protection is essential to keeping your skin safe from harmful UV rays. But we also know that not every sunscreen works for dark skin tones. Just because you have darker skin doesn't mean that you should have to deal with sunscreens that leave behind white casts all in the name of skin health. Luckily, there are plenty of sunscreen options out there that provide all of the sun protection without the white cast. To find out the best sunscreen for dark skin and to answer all of your burning SPF questions, we spoke to dermatologist Dr. Karyn Grossman, who's celebrity clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Linda Evangelista, and Molly Sims.
Do people with darker skin tones need to wear sunscreen on a regular basis?
"All people, regardless of skin tone, should wear sunscreen daily," encourages Dr. Grossman. "People with darker skin tones often believe that they do not need protection because they are less susceptible to sunburn than, let's say, a very fair skinned red-head. However, people with darker skin tones can still get burned, and they often get a tan, which is also a sign of sun damage."
But it goes even deeper than that. "In addition to providing protection from burn and tan, SPF is also very important to protect the skin from pigmentation issues, which are more common in darker skin-toned individuals," says Dr. Grossman.
Why do some sunscreens leave behind a white cast, particularly on medium to deep skin tones?
"There are two main categories of ‘active ingredients' in SPF. There are physical blocks, such as zinc and titanium, and there are chemical blocks, which are essentially all of the rest," Dr. Grossman tells us. Essentially, physical sunscreens (also referred to as mineral sunscreens), physically block UV rays while chemical sunscreens prevent sun damage, well, chemically.
"Some SPFs can leave a white cast on the skin when they have either zinc or titanium as active ingredients in their formulation," says Dr. Grossman. So if you have dark skin, one solution to avoiding white casts is to opt for chemical sunscreens.
What is the best sunscreen for dark skin?
According to Dr. Grossman, you have several options. "The best option is to use a tinted physical sunscreen. Here, pigment is added into the physical sunblock to give it a tint. This decreases the white/gray cast that can be seen on darker skin types," she says. "[Tinted] sunblock is created by adding iron oxide to the formulation. This is a very important ingredient for people who are trying to combat pigmentation or melasma. Iron oxides help to block visible light, which also contributes to pigmentation. For patients who want to improve pigmentation, sunscreen with iron oxide is best." If you're going to opt for a physical sunscreen, tinted or otherwise, "Whichever option you choose, please always look at the ingredient list on the product packaging to check for the active ingredients."
Second, "The second option is to use a blend of physical and chemical sunscreens, which decreases the gray/white cast by reducing the amount of physical sunblock on the skin," advises Dr. Grossman.
Whatever sunscreen you end up choosing, you can guarantee that these dermatologist approved picks will offer sun protection without a white cast.
The Best Physical/Mineral Sunscreens For Dark Skin
Expert Pick: KARYNG Complete Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
This lightweight sunscreen has a sheer tint that evens out skin tone and absorbs into skin quickly so it doesn't leave behind a greasy feel. It's infused with moisturizing coconut oil, antioxidants, and hydrating glycerin.
Expert Pick: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Boasting over 34,100 5-star Amazon ratings, this oil-free sunscreen is a great choice for those with oily or acne prone skin. Made with redness reducing niacinamide and anti-aging plumping hyaluronic acid, this lightweight sunscreen goes on clear so you don't have to worry about white casts.
Expert Pick: ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Daily Lightweight Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen
This fast-absorbing sunscreen melts effortlessly into your skin and leaves your skin with a silky finish. It contains special enzymes that help repair sun damage in addition to vitamin E, which has anti-aging properties.
The Best Chemical Sunscreens For Dark Skin
Expert Pick: Cetaphil Daily Oil Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35
Ideal for sensitive or combination skin, this oil-free sunscreen not only doubles as a moisturizer, it also aids in repairing the skin barrier since it's infused with antioxidants and vitamin B5.
Expert Pick: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70
This popular pick – which has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon ratings – is a great choice for outdoor activities. It's non-greasy and leaves behind a matte finish that feels weightless on the skin.
Expert Pick: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 60
Formulated with antioxidants, this fluid sunscreen is oil-free and is seamlessly absorbed into the skin, leaving behind a matte finish. It also contains soothing thermal spring water making it a great choice for sensitive skin.
The Best Tinted Sunscreens
Tower 28 SunnyDays™ Tinted SPF 30
Boasting buildable coverage and a natural finish, this tinted sunscreen makes a great replacement for foundation. Since it comes in 17 shades, you're sure to find one that seamlessly matches your complexion.
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen with Sheer Tint SPF 30
There's a reason why this tinted sunscreen has over 38,700 5-star ratings on Amazon. The sheer tint blends effortlessly into skin no matter your skin tone plus it's made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide, and barrier-restoring ceramides.
Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
With 12,040+ 5-star Amazon ratings, this tinted sunscreen evens out skin tone without providing too much coverage. It's made with antioxidant-rich eucalyptus and red algae, which calms skin. It comes in three shades: Fair-Light, Medium-Tan, and Rich-Deep.
