Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava Steps Down Days After Miss USA Relinquishes Title

UmaSofia Srivastava is saying goodbye to her title.
Two days after Noelia Voigt announced she was stepping down from her role as Miss USA 2023, the 17-year-old shared her own resignation as Miss Teen USA.
"After careful consideration," UmaSofia wrote in a May 8 Instagram post, "I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."
It was a difficult decision for the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, who won the crown in September.
"After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023," she explained. "I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself."
UmaSofia—the first Miss New Jersey USA to win the coveted title—admitted that while she didn't expect her reign to end like this, she's looking forward to the future as she finishes 11th grade and applies for colleges.
"At the end of the day," she reflected in her caption, "I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible."
Following the news, UmaSofia received an outpouring of support from the pageant community. Alyssa Campanella, who was crowned Miss USA 2011, commented, "To make this decision at your age just shows how STRONG, COURAGEOUS, BRAVE, and INSPIRING you are."
Noelia also shared some love, writing, "I LOVE YOU! So proud of you my angel."
Meanwhile, Miss Teen USA thanked UmaSofia for her service as their winner and shared on Instagram that the organization will announce plans to find a successor.
On May 6, Noelia shared she was resigning from her role as Miss USA to focus on her mental health.
"I realize this may come as a large shock to many," the 24-year-old captioned her Instagram post. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter."