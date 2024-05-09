NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

How Katherine Schwarzenegger Shaded the Met Gala

After Maria Shriver posted throwbacks of her at the 2001 Met Gala, her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger threw shade at the event with her own message.

It looks like celebrating the Met Gala just isn't Katherine Schwarzenegger's style.

In fact, the BDA Baby host recently appeared to throw shade at the star-studded soirée.

To mark the first Monday in May, her mother Maria Shriver posted throwback photos from when she attended the event in 2001 to Instagram May 6. As seen in a screenshot published by the Daily Mail, Katherine reshared her mom's post to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "When the Met Gala was chic and classy."

In Maria's post, she could be seen wearing a purple gown for that year's Met Gala theme "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years" and walking the red carpet with her family, including her mom Eunice Kennedy Shriver and dad Robert Sargent Shriver.

"It's the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway!" the former first lady of California wrote on Instagram. "Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight? #metgalaflashback."

photos
Inside Met Gala 2024: All the Candid Photos

As for this year's Met Gala, the dress code was "The Garden of Time," and the Costume Institute debuted its new exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

George De Sota/Newsmakers, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger

Several stars—including Kim Kardashian, Shakira, Mindy Kaling, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid and Tylashowcased their looks on the red carpet. In fact, Zendaya—who was one of the event's co-chairs this year along with Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Vogue's Anna Wintour—rocked not one, not two, but four ensembles for the ball and the after-parties.

For a recap of the fashion from the big night, keep reading.

