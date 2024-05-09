How Katherine Schwarzenegger Shaded the Met Gala

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Exhibition Broke Anna Wintour’s “Cardinal Rule”

It looks like celebrating the Met Gala just isn't Katherine Schwarzenegger's style.

In fact, the BDA Baby host recently appeared to throw shade at the star-studded soirée.

To mark the first Monday in May, her mother Maria Shriver posted throwback photos from when she attended the event in 2001 to Instagram May 6. As seen in a screenshot published by the Daily Mail, Katherine reshared her mom's post to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "When the Met Gala was chic and classy."

In Maria's post, she could be seen wearing a purple gown for that year's Met Gala theme "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years" and walking the red carpet with her family, including her mom Eunice Kennedy Shriver and dad Robert Sargent Shriver.

"It's the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway!" the former first lady of California wrote on Instagram. "Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight? #metgalaflashback."