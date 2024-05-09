Christine Quinn’s Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet Charged With Child Abuse and Assault

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet's breakup grows more complicated.
Over a month after Dumontet was first arrested following an alleged domestic incident at the former couple's house, which involved their 2-year-old son Christian, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed charges against the tech entrepreneur.
A spokesperson for the City Attorney confirmed to E! News that the following charges have been filed against Dumontet: Child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order. The arraignment is set for June 4.
E! News has reached out to Dumontet's legal team for comment but has not yet heard back.
Quinn's attorney Jacqueline Sparagna, however, shared in a statement to E! News, "We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney's office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet."
"We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims," the statement continued, "and trust that that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves."
Dumontet was first arrested on March 19 for allegedly throwing a bag containing glass at Quinn, which, according to authorities, then accidentally hit their son. At the time, authorities said "police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."
A source with knowledge, however, told E! News the paramedics on site determined the toddler needed to go to the emergency room and was taken there by Quinn.
After posting bail, Dumontet was arrested again the following day for returning to the family's home, violating the emergency protective order Quinn has been granted, per a booking log obtained by E! News.
On March 26, Dumontet filed court documents requesting a restraining order against Quinn in which he denied the allegations made against him. As viewed by E! News, the documents stated there has "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."
"Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings," Dumontet's attorney alleged in the papers. "Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."
The documents also claimed that the 44-year-old never threw a bag of glass at Quinn, but rather that he grabbed a "trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall."
On April 5, Dumontet filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset alum, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents, obtained by E! News, also request sole legal and physical custody of the former couple's son and a request that the court prohibit Quinn from receiving spousal support.
As their separation continues to unfold, keep reading for a look at Dumontet and Quinn's relationship from the beginning until now.