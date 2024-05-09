Christine Quinn’s Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet Charged With Child Abuse and Assault

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet's breakup grows more complicated.

Over a month after Dumontet was first arrested following an alleged domestic incident at the former couple's house, which involved their 2-year-old son Christian, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed charges against the tech entrepreneur.

A spokesperson for the City Attorney confirmed to E! News that the following charges have been filed against Dumontet: Child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order. The arraignment is set for June 4.

E! News has reached out to Dumontet's legal team for comment but has not yet heard back.

Quinn's attorney Jacqueline Sparagna, however, shared in a statement to E! News, "We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney's office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet."

"We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims," the statement continued, "and trust that that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves."