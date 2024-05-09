Donna Kelce Shares What Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have in Common

Watch : How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Their mothers brought them up loyal and kind.

In fact, it's attributes like these that form the foundation for why Donna Kelce thinks her son Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift works so well.

"Time will tell," the Kelce matriarch told Martha Stewart during the May 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, "but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."

And indeed, Donna seems to be a fan of her potential future daughter in law, in more ways than one. Not only did the two spend many a Kansas City Chiefs game together during the NFL season, but Donna has also been quick with her praise of Taylor's musical career.

On the Grammy winner's latest release—The Tortured Poet's Department—Donna told People, "I listened to the whole album. And I listened to it all morning long when it was released."

"I was just very impressed," she continued. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."