Donna Kelce Shares What Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have in Common

Their mothers brought them up loyal and kind.
In fact, it's attributes like these that form the foundation for why Donna Kelce thinks her son Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift works so well.
"Time will tell," the Kelce matriarch told Martha Stewart during the May 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, "but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."
And indeed, Donna seems to be a fan of her potential future daughter in law, in more ways than one. Not only did the two spend many a Kansas City Chiefs game together during the NFL season, but Donna has also been quick with her praise of Taylor's musical career.
On the Grammy winner's latest release—The Tortured Poet's Department—Donna told People, "I listened to the whole album. And I listened to it all morning long when it was released."
"I was just very impressed," she continued. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."
Another who thought the work was a touchdown? Travis himself, whose relationship with Taylor features on the album in songs like "Alchemy" and "So High School."
"Travis is so supportive of the entire album," a source told E! News following the album's release, "and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story."
The insider added, "He is very proud of her."
And that pride for the other is something both he and Taylor are happy to show the world.
As the "Fortnight" singer told TIME for her Person of the Year feature in December, "I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care.The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
Indeed, the pair have come a long way since Travis first fumbled his opportunity to give Taylor a friendship bracelet last summer.
