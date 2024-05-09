I Shop Every SKIMS Drop, I Predict These Styles Will Sell Out ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor and a loyal SKIMS fan, I've been "keeping up with" every release since Kim Kardashian started the brand. The luxuriously soft loungewear and innovative shapewear solutions have become staples in my wardrobe, but I just have one problem: I'm on a budget. I cannot buy every single thing I want from SKIMS immediately, which is why I meticulously strategize my purchases to make sure I snag the pieces that will probably sell out soon.
Over time, I've refined my knack for identifying the items bound to become coveted commodities. If you want to expand your wardrobe and shop strategically, here are my predictions for the SKIMS styles that will fly off the (virtual) shelves this month.
TL;DR
- Lowest Price: SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette & Cotton Rib Boxer ($36 each)
- The Biggest Game-Changer: SKIMS Fits Everybody Cut Out Open Back Long Dress ($88)
- Sell-Out Risk: SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress ($80)
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Tube Top
Discover the ultimate wardrobe staple with SKIMS' Cotton Jersey Tube Top in timeless black, a versatile piece perfect for layering and styling. Made from body-hugging, soft, and breathable fabric, this tube top ensures comfort without compromising on style. Prepare to fall in love with its flattering fit and versatility, wondering how you ever lived without it. PS, there also some cute limited-edition spring colors.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette & Cotton Rib Boxer
Here's your must-have ensemble for comfy days at home: a plunge bralette and rib boxers. This limited edition marigold print makes these SKIMS classics must-haves for spring.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank Dress
This striking neon yellow hue demands attention. The dress embodies effortless style, providing the perfect easy outfit for those rushed mornings. With its casual yet versatile design, it transitions seamlessly from day to night, offering countless styling possibilities.
SKIMS Shine Swim Super Cropped Zip Front T-Shirt & Shine Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom
Dive into summer with a pink swim look that's impossible to ignore. Made from a stunningly shiny fabric, this set ensures you stand out by the water's edge. The versatile top doubles as a chic crop top, perfect for transitioning from poolside lounging to beachside strolls. With its medium coverage and sporty design, the bikini bottom delivers both style and comfort for all your aquatic adventures.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt & Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
A blast from the past is making a stylish comeback. Channeling the iconic early 2000s vibe with these pants are giving me nostalgia that I adore. I think these pants are incredibly flattering, hugging your curves in all the right places. Elevate your loungewear game and get one in every color. Go matchy-matchy with the coordinating top.
SKIMS Sleep Loose Tank & Sleep Short
This tank top is the epitome of comfort and style for lounging or sleeping. Crafted from ultra-soft, breathable fabric, this tank ensures a cozy and relaxed fit all night long. Complete the look with the matching shorts.
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Short
Give your sweatpants a break and opt for these fleece shorts instead. This periwinkle color is everything. Create a coordinated set with the matching styles.
SKIMS Shine Swim Scoop Bikini Top & Shine Swim Mid Waist Bottom
Make a splash with captivating bubblegum pink swim set. The shiny fabric ensures you shimmer and shine under the sun. The scoop neckline of the top offers a flattering fit, while the mid-waist bottom provides comfortable coverage you will adore.
SKIMS Distressed Cap
The SKIMS Distressed Cap is the ultimate accessory for a chic and casual look. Crafted with a distressed finish, this cap adds a touch of edgy flair to any outfit. Its versatile design and neutral color make it a perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe, whether you're running errands or lounging in the sun. It also comes in black.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Cut Out Open Back Long Dress
Elevate your casual wardrobe with this dress that marries SKIMS' signature comfort with contemporary style. Crafted from SKIMS' renowned fabric, this dress ensures luxurious softness against the skin. Plus, the chic cut-outs at the sides and an open back adds a modern twist to a classic silhouette. Versatile and effortlessly chic, this dress transitions seamlessly from day to night, allowing for easy accessorizing to suit any occasion.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Lace Tank & Soft Lounge Lace Short
This tank top and matching shorts are made from the soft fabric SKIMS is famous for and they're a little extra special thanks to the lace and rosette details.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Days of the Week Panty 7-Pack
These briefs are made from buttery soft soft fabric that gently caresses the skin. With a vibrant pop of colors, this pack of panties ensures style and versatility for every day of the week. Plus, each pair is adorned with an adorable message.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Crew Neck Tank
Embrace comfort and style in equal measure with this essential piece. The subtle yet unique hue of pistachio green effortlessly elevates your style, adding a refreshing pop of color to your daily ensemble. Crafted from incredibly soft fabric, this tank top promises unparalleled comfort, making it a go-to choice for everyday wear.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank & Cotton Rib Loose Boxer
I've lost count of how many SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks I have because I have purchased this in so many colors. It's a classic piece that's perfect for layering or wearing solo. I am obsessed with this bright yellow hue. I reach for it often and it's comfy enough to sleep in too! Complete the set with the SKIMS Cotton Rib Loose Boxers. They're super comfy for lounging around the house and breathable for slumber.
E! Shopping Editor Insights: Here's the real game-changer with this tank top: it's so comfy and supportive that I often wear it without a bra. I know, it sounds crazy, but somehow this tank gives just the right amount of lift and support, even though it's not a shapewear garment. Plus, the ribbed cotton fabric feels incredible against my skin. Trust me, once you try this tank, you'll be hooked, just like me!
SKIMS Signature Swim Off the Shoulder Bikini Top & Signature Swim High Leg Bikini Bottom
Indulge in poolside luxury with this stunning red swimsuit set. The off-the-shoulder design of the bikini top exudes sophistication and fashion-forward flair, ensuring you turn heads wherever you go. Complemented by the high-leg cut of the bikini bottom, this set offers a flattering silhouette with a touch of retro charm.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
This fabric is unbelievably soft, making it incredibly comfortable to wear all day long. It's the perfect combination of loungewear comfort and elevated style, so you'll feel effortlessly put together whether you're relaxing at home or out and about. Don't miss out on the limited edition colorways! I cannot get over this gorgeous shade of blue.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Onesie
This bright orange hue guarantees a standout moment wherever you go, adding a cheerful pop to your day. Versatile as it is stylish, it effortlessly layers under jackets or sweaters for added warmth or stands alone as a complete outfit. Embrace ease and endless styling options with this must-have piece for any fashion enthusiast.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.