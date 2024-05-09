I Shop Every SKIMS Drop, I Predict These Styles Will Sell Out ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As an E! Shopping Editor and a loyal SKIMS fan, I've been "keeping up with" every release since Kim Kardashian started the brand. The luxuriously soft loungewear and innovative shapewear solutions have become staples in my wardrobe, but I just have one problem: I'm on a budget. I cannot buy every single thing I want from SKIMS immediately, which is why I meticulously strategize my purchases to make sure I snag the pieces that will probably sell out soon.

Over time, I've refined my knack for identifying the items bound to become coveted commodities. If you want to expand your wardrobe and shop strategically, here are my predictions for the SKIMS styles that will fly off the (virtual) shelves this month.

TL;DR