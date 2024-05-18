Bridgerton Season 3 Cast Reveals What to Expect From Part 2

Dearest reader, prepare to burn over these teasers.
With the first part of Bridgerton season three now available on Netflix, the stars of the romance series shared exclusive details to E! News on what fans can expect to see in the second half of the story, which is set to arrive on June 13.
And one storyline the cast agrees will be worth waiting for? The romance between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, who shared a steamy moment inside of a carriage that ended with a jaw-dropping proposal during the final episode of the first installment.
But with four more episodes left in the season, Penelope and Colin's journey won't be totally smooth sailing. After all, as Nicola hinted in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, there's still a "huge elephant in the room" in the form of Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown.
The Derry Girls actress joked, "Like, you can't but pay attention to that."
And that's not the only hurdle the couple will have to jump over, according to Luke, who teased that "there's so much to overcome still."
"It's really easy to think, ‘Oh, they've confessed their love for each other and they're going to live happily ever after,'" he continued, "but actually, the way it's written—it'll take you every which way."
Of course, there will still be plenty of romantic moments between the couple to look forward to. As Daniel Francis, who joined the cast as Lord Anderson this season, put it, "Seeing what happens with Colin and Penelope and that ending, for me, was beautiful."
He believes fans will "have an experience" watching the rest of their friends-to-lovers arc as well, adding, "To me, they're such sweet characters so it was great to see them blossom in that way."
Claudia Jessie—a.k.a. Eloise Bridgerton—seconded Daniel's sentiment, emphasizing that viewers have really only witnessed one half of their relationship evolution so far.
"We have to remember that it's friends, which can be seen as part one," Claudia quipped, "to lovers—part two. If you catch what I'm saying."
Penelope and Colin aren't the only characters whose plotline will get a satisfying wrap-up, either. Andjoa Andoh, who returned as Lady Danbury in season three, shared that all of the stories are going to "collide" in the second half.
"We have the ongoing mystery of Whistledown, we have the breakup of the friendship between Eloise and Penelope, we have the burgeoning [romance] between Violet and my hideous brother," the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alum explained. "Part two, everything starts to come together. There's a lot of resolving that needs to take place."
Bridgerton season three part two premieres June 13.
