Bridgerton Season 3 Cast Reveals What to Expect From Part 2

Watch : Bridgerton Season: Stars React to Part 1 Finale & Promise More Love in Part 2! (Exclusive)

Dearest reader, prepare to burn over these teasers.

With the first part of Bridgerton season three now available on Netflix, the stars of the romance series shared exclusive details to E! News on what fans can expect to see in the second half of the story, which is set to arrive on June 13.

And one storyline the cast agrees will be worth waiting for? The romance between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, who shared a steamy moment inside of a carriage that ended with a jaw-dropping proposal during the final episode of the first installment.

But with four more episodes left in the season, Penelope and Colin's journey won't be totally smooth sailing. After all, as Nicola hinted in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, there's still a "huge elephant in the room" in the form of Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown.