The Truth About Winona Ryder Seemingly Wearing Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Dress

Watch : Kendall Jenner Makes Fashion History at 2024 Met Gala

A Met Gala mystery has just been solved.

Fans across the internet were quick to share to their confusion when Kendall Jenner made history at the 2024 Met Gala by wearing an archival Givenchy dress that the model said she was the "first human to wear." However, fans noticed the gown also appeared to have been worn by Winona Ryder in a 1999 photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine as they surfaced the images.

So, what's the truth? Well, an industry source tells E! News that Winona's gown "was a replica of the original presentation look," adding that the original had "never been worn prior to Kendall's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala."

The outfit in question was originally designed by Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy's Fall-Winter 1999 Haute Couture presentation as a black and nude tulle dress with a sculpted neckline and shoulder. It additionally featured cut-outs on the waist—giving a glimpse of Kendall's backside—and hand embroidery that took over 500 hours.