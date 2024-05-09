The Truth About Winona Ryder Seemingly Wearing Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Dress

A Met Gala mystery has just been solved.
Fans across the internet were quick to share to their confusion when Kendall Jenner made history at the 2024 Met Gala by wearing an archival Givenchy dress that the model said she was the "first human to wear." However, fans noticed the gown also appeared to have been worn by Winona Ryder in a 1999 photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine as they surfaced the images.
So, what's the truth? Well, an industry source tells E! News that Winona's gown "was a replica of the original presentation look," adding that the original had "never been worn prior to Kendall's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala."
The outfit in question was originally designed by Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy's Fall-Winter 1999 Haute Couture presentation as a black and nude tulle dress with a sculpted neckline and shoulder. It additionally featured cut-outs on the waist—giving a glimpse of Kendall's backside—and hand embroidery that took over 500 hours. (See more looks from the "Garden of Time" Met Gala here.)
And as the Kardashians star explained to Vogue on May 6, she wasn't able to make any changes to the dress as it was preserved in the Givenchy archives prior to the gala, and would be headed right back there after the event. But lucky for Kendall, she noted that the gown "just fit perfectly."
But that wasn't the only archival piece Kendall worn on fashion's biggest night: The 28-year-old stepped out at after-parties wearing a white Givenchy by Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1997 look comprised of a white lamb leather and feather corset, along with a white silk satin waterfall skirt.
The model—who was seen getting cozy with ex Bad Bunny at an after-party—kept the angelic vibe going in a third outfit, donning a beaded lace ensemble by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood that included a gold silver corset with bell sleeves and scalloped edges.
