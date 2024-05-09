NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

The Truth About Winona Ryder Seemingly Wearing Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Dress

While Kendall Jenner said she was the "first human to wear" an archival Givenchy gown at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, fans discovered Winona Ryder appeared to have worn the dress in 1999.

By Sabba Rahbar May 09, 2024 1:28 AMTags
Fashion 2024Met GalaKendall JennerKardashiansWinona RyderCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner Makes Fashion History at 2024 Met Gala

Met Gala mystery has just been solved.

Fans across the internet were quick to share to their confusion when Kendall Jenner made history at the 2024 Met Gala by wearing an archival Givenchy dress that the model said she was the "first human to wear." However, fans noticed the gown also appeared to have been worn by Winona Ryder in a 1999 photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine as they surfaced the images.

So, what's the truth? Well, an industry source tells E! News that Winona's gown "was a replica of the original presentation look," adding that the original had "never been worn prior to Kendall's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala."

The outfit in question was originally designed by Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy's Fall-Winter 1999 Haute Couture presentation as a black and nude tulle dress with a sculpted neckline and shoulder. It additionally featured cut-outs on the waist—giving a glimpse of Kendall's backside—and hand embroidery that took over 500 hours. (See more looks from the "Garden of Time" Met Gala here.) 

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

And as the Kardashians star explained to Vogue on May 6, she wasn't able to make any changes to the dress as it was preserved in the Givenchy archives prior to the gala, and would be headed right back there after the event. But lucky for Kendall, she noted that the gown "just fit perfectly."

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Flaunt Magazine

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

2

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking Off Jana Kramer's Critical Comments

3

Idaho Murders: Former Roommate Reveals Final Text to Madison Mogen

But that wasn't the only archival piece Kendall worn on fashion's biggest night: The 28-year-old stepped out at after-parties wearing a white Givenchy by Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1997 look comprised of a white lamb leather and feather corset, along with a white silk satin waterfall skirt.

The model—who was seen getting cozy with ex Bad Bunny at an after-party—kept the angelic vibe going in a third outfit, donning a beaded lace ensemble by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood that included a gold silver corset with bell sleeves and scalloped edges.

For more stunning Met Gala after-party looks, keep reading.

Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Getty Images; Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor

Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Diamond / BACKGRID

Shakira

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; VEGAN / BACKGRID

Serena Williams

Getty Images; Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Dua Lipa

Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Getty Images; Diamond / BACKGRID

Sabrina Carpenter

Getty Images; TatianaK / BACKGRID

Bad Bunny

Getty Images; Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Cardi B

Getty Images; PapCulture / BACKGRID

Jennie Kim

Getty Images

Usher

Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images; The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Lil Nas X

Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

Lizzo

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

2

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking Off Jana Kramer's Critical Comments

3

Idaho Murders: Former Roommate Reveals Final Text to Madison Mogen

4

Baby Reindeer: Alleged Stalker Reveals Her Identity in New Pic

5

Pregnant Jenna Dewan Poses Naked in Open Window in Riskiest Photo Yet