How Travis Kelce Is Shaking Off Jana Kramer's Critical Comments

Travis Kelce is saying sorry to this woman because he does not know her.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not fazed by criticism leveled at him by Jana Kramer after the One Tree Hill actress had some not so nice comments about Travis' relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift, saying that she feels he's a little too "corny, cheesy" and that "he's loving the attention."

"To me he's always drunk," she said on the May 5 episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer. "Every time I've ever seen a video, he's just always drunk."

And she alleged he's even changing Taylor, adding, "I see her drinking more now because of the company you keep."

But a source tells E! News that Travis has never met Jana and he isn't paying her comments any mind.

As for Jana, the 40-year-old was initially very on board with Trayvis, saying she was the "person that watched [Taylor] run off the stage and hug him in the very beginning a million times." However, she found that Travis' "aggression" after the Super Bowl "rubbed me the wrong way."