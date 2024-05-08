Baby Reindeer’s Alleged Real-Life Stalker “Martha” Reveals Her Identity in New Photo

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Meet the real-life Martha.

The woman who allegedly inspired the stalker character Martha in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer has come forward to reveal her identity.

Fiona Harvey spoke with Piers Morgan Uncensored for an interview airing May 9 to discuss her alleged involvement with series creator Richard Gadd, who has said he met the Martha character while bartending in London in 2013.

Ahead of the show, Piers Morgan tweeted that Fiona will "set the record straight" about the saga.

Fiona's reveal comes almost two weeks after an anonymous woman came forward as the real Martha, saying she felt victimized by Baby Reindeer.

"He's using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now," she told the Daily Mail, accusing Richard of "bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune."

"I'm the victim," she added. "He's written a bloody show about me."

The TV show—which claims to be a "true story"—follows hopeful comedian Donny Dunn (Richard) as he meets and becomes close with an older woman named Martha (played by actress Jessica Gunning) while working as a bartender. Martha begins stalking Donny and sending him hundreds of emails, calling him names like "Nipple" and "Baby Reindeer" after a stuffed toy she had as a kid. It becomes overwhelming for Donny, who viewers learn is still healing from a past abusive relationship.