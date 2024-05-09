This Amazing Vase Has a Detachable Base That's a Game-Changer for Displaying Fresh Flowers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fresh flowers are a beautiful addition to any home decor -- that is, for a week or two. There's nothing worse than the smell of old water in the bottom of a vase. And cleaning it out is even more gross. But, all that could be a thing of the past if you had the Amaranth vase. If you haven't heard of it, this sleek and functional vase features a design that makes it easier to keep flowers fresher for longer (and it makes the perfect Mother's Day or host gift). Just twist the bottom of the Amaranth vase and release the old water, without having to remove the flowers. And, if you twist it again, you can reveal the stems for convenient trimming. The Amaranth vase is a game-changer for displaying fresh flowers and I couldn't be more excited.

Not only does the vase make bouquets easier to maintain, it also features a stylish and minimal design that goes with any decor. And since it comes in blue, white, black, mint green, pink, and cool grey, you're sure to find a colorway that fits your aesthetic. There's less mess, easy maintenance, and it has an impact-resistant build, so it's resilient to cracks and shattering. Plus, it's backed by a 1-year warranty if you're not satisfied.

With spring in the air, you can go forth and decorate your home with fresh flowers (and you won't have to worry about them getting gross after a week). So, scroll down and check out the Amaranth vase and see what reviewers have to say – spoiler alert: they love it, too.