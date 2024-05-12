TikToker Allison Kuch Reveals Why She’s Not Sharing Daughter Scottie On Social Media

Watch : 19 Favorite Celebrity Moms Celebrating Mother's Day

TikToker Allison Kuch will dish to her 3 million-plus followers about her uneven c-section scar, that time her dog Gus got sprayed by a skunk, even her digestive issues. But her and husband Isaac Rochell's 5-month-old daughter Scottie Bee is not in play.

"Because of the opinions of people on social media, keeping our daughter more private was a very easy decision," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think parenting is one of the most controversial things, whether they're sleeping in a bassinet or in their room or formula-fed or breastfed. There's such an opinion on everything. And we both want to keep our daughter safe from, not only the judgment of other people, but also the weird people in the world."

And the few times the 29-year-old has helped her daughter suit up for a social media experience, she's reminded she should stick to her original game plan.

"The little parts I do show of motherhood, people are like, 'Did you do that? Did you do this?'" Allison recounted. "And I'm like, 'OK, maybe I shouldn't share that much.'"