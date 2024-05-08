NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Real Reason Khloe Kardashian Didn't Name Baby Boy Tatum for 8 Months

Khloe Kardashian shared that it took her almost eight months to name son Tatum and revealed the nicknames she used before she settled on the now-21-month-old's moniker.

When it came to finding the right name for son Tatum ThompsonKhloe Kardashian needed to take her time.

The Kardashians star revealed it took her quite a while to name her and ex Tristan Thompson's now-21-month-old, recalling how she spent a lot of time testing out names and nicknames before settling on Tatum.

"I would try different names at first, but none of them I liked," Khloe shared on the May 7 episode of the SHE MD podcast. "But we would always call him baby or I call him Papa all the time."

She added, "I actually didn't legally name Tatum, I think maybe for eight months. It was long time. And I'm embarrassed to say that."

The 39-year-old chalked up her struggle to finding his name to he fact that Tatum was born via a surrogate as she remembered a very different experience while she was pregnant with her daughter True, 5.

"It's interesting," Khloe said, "because I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything."

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

"With True, I could feel things about her," she continued, "or when I would pray at night, I would pray and we would have our conversations, and I don't know, I just felt True's spirit."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

But as the Good Americans founder explained, she found herself detached from the pregnancy—not only because she was busy with True—but also to help protect her surrogate and their family's privacy.

"I wasn't at a ton of the doctor's appointments while my surrogate was pregnant," she said, "to protect her privacy. I didn't want paparazzi finding out and all those things. I would always be on FaceTime."

Looking back, the first time she met Tatum in the hospital was nerve-racking.

"In my face," she recalled, "it's like I was a deer in headlights. I was so scared. I felt like, 'I can't believe this is real.'"

That feeling is long gone these days as Khloe is now "obsessed" with her little boy. But one more thing she needed to clear up? Making sure Tristan was actually Tatum's dad as the reality star admitted she was a little bit rattled at how the toddler bears a truly striking resemblance to her brother Rob Kardashian.

"My son looks just like my brother," she joked. "Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'"

To see just how obsessed Khloe is with both of her children, keep reading for their cutest family moments.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

