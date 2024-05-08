The Real Reason Khloe Kardashian Didn't Name Baby Boy Tatum for 8 Months

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests For Son Tatum

When it came to finding the right name for son Tatum Thompson, Khloe Kardashian needed to take her time.

The Kardashians star revealed it took her quite a while to name her and ex Tristan Thompson's now-21-month-old, recalling how she spent a lot of time testing out names and nicknames before settling on Tatum.

"I would try different names at first, but none of them I liked," Khloe shared on the May 7 episode of the SHE MD podcast. "But we would always call him baby or I call him Papa all the time."

She added, "I actually didn't legally name Tatum, I think maybe for eight months. It was long time. And I'm embarrassed to say that."

The 39-year-old chalked up her struggle to finding his name to he fact that Tatum was born via a surrogate as she remembered a very different experience while she was pregnant with her daughter True, 5.

"It's interesting," Khloe said, "because I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything."