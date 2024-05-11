You Know You'll Love This Rare Catch-Up With Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen

After Gossip Girl ended, Taylor Momsen turned the page and never flipped back.
Though she speaks affectionately of Jenny Humphrey—she hopes the aspiring designer is busy "making some awesome clothes, doing what she loves"—the singer didn't think of acting as much more than a placeholder until she was free to do what she really wanted.
Pursuing music "was never a pivot for me," Momsen told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I grew up writing songs and I've been singing since before I can remember. As soon as I could write, it became this way for me to express myself. I played in bands in middle school and I was always working at this."
She added, "Acting was always a day job. It was a cool experience, but it was my childhood."
So, Momsen formed her band The Pretty Reckless while living in New York and, when she turned 18 in 2011, "I quit everything else and just focused on music. It was the best decision I ever made, because it's my true passion."
But while she's living the dream—she and bandmates Ben Phillips, Mark Damon and Jamie Perkins will be opening for The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas May 11 and then join AC/DC's Power Up Tour starting May 17 in Germany—she prefers to express herself through her lyrics.
"Talking about music has always been a struggle," the 30-year-old admitted. "Talking about music is like dancing about architecture. It's something you have to hear to understand."
To be sure, though, when she's writing songs, "I draw from my life, from my personal experiences—it covers the highs and lows and everything in between."
The How the Grinch Stole Christmas alum funneled all the pain and hopelessness she was feeling following the deaths of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2017 and producer Kato Khandwala in 2018 into The Pretty Reckless' fourth studio album, Death by Rock and Roll.
All she would divulge about their next album was that it was "going phenomenally" before they were lured away to tour, but after the last chord has been strummed Momsen plans on jetting right back to the studio.
"Every record's a journey and I don't really know where that journey's gonna end up until it's finished," she explained. "But we've taken a step forward in our art and I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth. I'm going with it."
In the meantime, she'd already been having a blast just rehearsing every night with her band, a process she loves "because it's just the four of us making music without the pressure of the show," she said. But when they do take the stage in front of an audience, "we're going to do our thing like we always do."
Only this time, she has "this new outlook on life," she shared. "One with the universe, be breezy and don't overthink things too much. And I'm sure that these experiences we're about to have with the Stones and AC/DC, there'll be something to draw from as well. Everything happens for a reason, to a degree, so I'm sure there'll be songs that aren't written yet."
And a lot has happened to prove to Momsen she was right to trust her instincts at such an early age.
She'd tell child actors trying to navigate life in the public eye to "know it's a bunch of crap," Momsen added. "Do what you love, focus on your craft and yourself as a human being, and take care of yourself."
Going after her dream of being in a rock band "was the best decision I ever made," she noted. "Anyone who is in this industry, it's very easy to get pulled in different directions. As long as you keep your sense of self and your center, and follow what you really want, then you're never disappointed."
So, while it may have looked at times as if Momsen was going through some big transformation—though she was evolving, "as you do as a human"—she was really just coming into her own.
"This is who I always was," she said. "I feel very at peace with myself and that's a nice place to live."
