You Know You'll Love This Rare Catch-Up With Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen

After Gossip Girl ended, Taylor Momsen turned the page and never flipped back.

Though she speaks affectionately of Jenny Humphrey—she hopes the aspiring designer is busy "making some awesome clothes, doing what she loves"—the singer didn't think of acting as much more than a placeholder until she was free to do what she really wanted.

Pursuing music "was never a pivot for me," Momsen told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I grew up writing songs and I've been singing since before I can remember. As soon as I could write, it became this way for me to express myself. I played in bands in middle school and I was always working at this."

She added, "Acting was always a day job. It was a cool experience, but it was my childhood."

So, Momsen formed her band The Pretty Reckless while living in New York and, when she turned 18 in 2011, "I quit everything else and just focused on music. It was the best decision I ever made, because it's my true passion."