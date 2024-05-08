50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy After She Accuses Him of Sexual Assault and Physical Abuse

Watch : Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement in Defamation Lawsuit After 9 Years

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and physical abuse.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is sharing his side of the story.

More than a month after being publicly accused of raping and physically abusing ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez during their 2011 relationship, the rapper is suing for defamation, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The May 6 filing alleges that Narvaez's March abuse accusations stemmed from Jackson's attempt to gain sole custody of their 11-year-old son Sire after learning she was named as one of the sex workers in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Narvaez denied those ties to Combs on her Instagram.

"Narvaez retaliated by immediately taking to the Internet and publishing multiple defamatory statements on her public Instagram account," Jackson's lawsuit stated, "to falsely and publicly accuse Jackson of rape and physical abuse during their prior relationship."

The filing also says that he and his attorneys had given Narvaez "multiple opportunities to correct, clarify and/or retract her defamatory statements, all to no avail." Jackson is seeking over $1 million in monetary damages, noting that it is for "the severe harm intentionally caused by Narvaez's false and defamatory statements."