50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy After She Accuses Him of Sexual Assault and Physical Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and physical abuse.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is sharing his side of the story.
More than a month after being publicly accused of raping and physically abusing ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez during their 2011 relationship, the rapper is suing for defamation, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
The May 6 filing alleges that Narvaez's March abuse accusations stemmed from Jackson's attempt to gain sole custody of their 11-year-old son Sire after learning she was named as one of the sex workers in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Narvaez denied those ties to Combs on her Instagram.
"Narvaez retaliated by immediately taking to the Internet and publishing multiple defamatory statements on her public Instagram account," Jackson's lawsuit stated, "to falsely and publicly accuse Jackson of rape and physical abuse during their prior relationship."
The filing also says that he and his attorneys had given Narvaez "multiple opportunities to correct, clarify and/or retract her defamatory statements, all to no avail." Jackson is seeking over $1 million in monetary damages, noting that it is for "the severe harm intentionally caused by Narvaez's false and defamatory statements."
E! News has reached out to reps for Narvaez and has not heard back.
The statements that center the defamation lawsuit took aim at Jackson's alleged absence as a father and detailed the couple's former relationship. On Instagram, Narvaez first alleged that the "In Da Club" rapper only visited their son 10 times in the past two years of living nearby.
"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," she wrote in the post. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me."
"You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me," the 37-year-old continued. "You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."
But this isn't the pair's first legal woe. When they broke up in 2013 after dating for three years, Narvaez accused Jackson of domestic violence when she alleged he had kicked her and destroyed more than $7,000 in property. Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism, while three other vandalism charges and one count of domestic violence had been dropped, according to CNN.