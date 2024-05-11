How Blac Chyna Found Angela White Again in Her Transformation Journey

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is marking more than one milestone as she turns 36.

On May 11, the former reality star celebrated both her birthday and two years since she was reborn as Angela White, her original name, which kickstarted a personal transformation journey. As for why the influencer made the decision to change her life?

"I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired [of] everything that was just going on in my life," she told host Devon Franklin on Merge TV show Food for Thought in an interview released May 7. "I really had to strip down everything that I thought or knew that was holding me back as a person."

Blac Chyna was originally a stage name the Lashed cosmetics founder used when she worked as a stripper for six years more than a decade ago and she kept it as her alias after she moved on to modeling, acting in music videos and launching her own beauty businesses. But it's not who she is.

"I would like to be called Angela," she said. "Blac Chyna is the brand. Angela White is myself."