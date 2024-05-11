How Blac Chyna Found Angela White Again in Her Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is marking more than one milestone as she turns 36.
On May 11, the former reality star celebrated both her birthday and two years since she was reborn as Angela White, her original name, which kickstarted a personal transformation journey. As for why the influencer made the decision to change her life?
"I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired [of] everything that was just going on in my life," she told host Devon Franklin on Merge TV show Food for Thought in an interview released May 7. "I really had to strip down everything that I thought or knew that was holding me back as a person."
Blac Chyna was originally a stage name the Lashed cosmetics founder used when she worked as a stripper for six years more than a decade ago and she kept it as her alias after she moved on to modeling, acting in music videos and launching her own beauty businesses. But it's not who she is.
"I would like to be called Angela," she said. "Blac Chyna is the brand. Angela White is myself."
The entrepreneur—who shares son King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian—continued, "The brand looks like glitz, glamour, everything beauty, this and that. She's gonna put it on. She's gonna perform for you. Angela is just myself, the mom, the friend."
And so in her 34th birthday in 2022, Angela decided to get baptized, documenting the experience on Instagram.
"I've always known God, I've always known Christ," she said. "But I just wasn't living in it."
Her religious transformation was followed by a physical one. In early 2023, she began getting multiple cosmetic procedures reversed. She underwent two breast reduction surgeries, had silicone removed from her buttocks and dissolved dermal fillers from her face.
"I was looking at old pictures, you guys," she said on Instagram in May 2023. "That face was looking crazy."
But those weren't the only major changes she made amid her evolution: Angela also got sober and deactivated her OnlyFans account, where she posted NSFW content to paid subscribers.
"It just really took me being truthful to myself," she said in her latest interview, "just with the lifestyle that I was living, the things that I was doing, how I was affecting people in a positive way or negative way, the influence."
Look back at Blac Chyna's evolution...