Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality

Nicholas Galitzine is clearing the air on the idea of you his sexuality.

While the Idea of You star rose to fame playing queer characters in the film Red, White & Royal Blue and the miniseries Mary & George, he recently set the record straight about his own sexual identity.

"I identify as a straight man," Nicholas told British GQ in an interview published May 8, "but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories."

The Bottoms actor went on to admit that his sexuality has, at times, made him second guess taking on such roles.

"I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt," Nicholas continued. "At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

Plus, the 29-year-old insisted that any character he plays is completely separate from who he is outside of work, explaining, "I am Nick, and I'm not my role."