Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality

While the Idea of You star rose to fame playing queer characters in the film Red, White & Royal Blue and the miniseries Mary & George, he recently set the record straight about his own sexual identity.
"I identify as a straight man," Nicholas told British GQ in an interview published May 8, "but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories."
The Bottoms actor went on to admit that his sexuality has, at times, made him second guess taking on such roles.
"I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt," Nicholas continued. "At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."
Plus, the 29-year-old insisted that any character he plays is completely separate from who he is outside of work, explaining, "I am Nick, and I'm not my role."
This isn't the first time Nicholas addressed why he wanted to take on a queer acting role. Back in March, he shared that one of the "plethora of reasons" he agreed to Red, White & Royal Blue was the strong belief that more LGBTQ+ love stories need to be told.
"I have so many friends within the community," Nicholas told Huffington Post UK in an interview published March 9, "and I know so many of them didn't feel like they had these stories growing up."
In the end, his LGBTQ+ friends' reactions to the Amazon Prime movie, which he starred in opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez, made him feel validated in his decision.
"My gay friends were like, ‘Wow, to have something cheesy and broad and wholesome is, like, really, really important,'" Nicholas recalled, "and I think the resonance of that means a lot to me."