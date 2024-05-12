Why Erin Andrews Wants You to Know She Has a Live-in Nanny

Watch : Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Erin Andrews knows better than most that there's no I in team. Which is why the NFL broadcaster wants to highlight everyone on her household roster, including her nanny.

Because when the 46-year-old was preparing to return to the sidelines after she and husband Jarret Stoll welcomed son Mack last June, she remembers telling her nanny how bad she felt talking about how she quote-unquote had it all, when her support system was a key piece of the puzzle.

Which is when her nanny nudged her to mention the whole parenting squad.

"So many people don't talk about it," Andrews noted in an exclusive interview with E! News, "so it gives out this weird picture that I got it all. I can deal with a 10-month-old, I can deal with a husband, I can do it."

But the reality, says the sportscaster, is that sometimes she and the former Los Angeles Kings centre, 41, fumble the ball. "I look over at my dog and I'm like, 'Did you eat?'" she explained of her the-struggle-is-real moments. "And then I've got to be in two different cities in one week and so forth and it's impossible to do."