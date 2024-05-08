The Best Desk Accessories and Decor Ideas That Are So Cute, Even Your Colleagues Will Get Jealous

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've recently entered the corporate world (we see you corporate girlies!!), and are already tired of staring at your boring old desk, it's time for a workspace refresh. Just because you're working from a cubicle, doesn't mean you can't liven things up, especially on the days when you're working late and are in major need of a little pick me up. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding adorable lemon-shaped sticky notes to your office supply arsenal that'll make your 4 PM meeting reminder just a tad more bearable. Or even adding a chic phone stand that'll literally and figuratively elevate your five-minute TikTok breaks in between meetings.
Small but effective accessories like these can be a game-changer in lifting up your mood, especially on those days when you're counting down the minutes until you can leave after being productive for three hours straight (IYKYK). So, if you're ready to create a stunning workspace setup full of effective and cute accessories that even your coworkers will be envious of, keep scrolling for our roundup of desk decor and accessories that'll instantly liven up your workday.
BOHON Cute Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port
When it comes to spicing things up in your boring corporate desk setup, we recommend always starting with a colorful desk lamp. Not only will it brighten the lighting situation in your office, it'll also brighten your mood. This one also comes with a handy USB charging port!
Courant MAG:3 Charger and Tray
This stylish desk tray is a game-changer for keeping phones charged throughout the day, with designated spots for MagSafe and other devices. It's a convenient solution for charging up to two gadgets simultaneously while also providing storage space for miscellaneous desk clutter.
ROPOSY Cell Phone Stand for Desk
Amidst quick TikTok breaks between meetings, this sleek cell phone stand takes your social media game to new heights, both figuratively and literally. Similar to a headphone stand, it's a bit extra but undeniably worth it.
ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
For those hectic days when lunch becomes a desk-side sprint between Zoom calls, crumbs seem to have a mind of their own. Stay ahead of the mess with this handy mini desktop vacuum cleaner—it runs on two AA batteries and boasts a 90-minute runtime, ensuring your workspace stays spotless through every busy moment.
Rifle Paper Co. Fruit Sticky Notes
Who needs boring sticky notes when you can upgrade your workspace with these adorable fruit-shaped ones? Available in lemon or strawberry shapes, they add a pop of fun and color to your desk while keeping you organized in style.
OfficeGoods Modern Acrylic Tape Dispenser
Even if you don't typically stock up on tape, this sleek acrylic tape dispenser is a must-have addition to your workspace arsenal, always ready to save the day when you least expect it (trust us, you'll thank yourself later).
Bright Ideas Mini Highlighters
If TikTok hasn't already convinced you to buy aesthetically pleasing highlighters, these adorable ones from Papier will surely be the ones that officially make you *add to cart*. Not only is the quality of the ink highly impressive, it's two-tone packaging is also absolutely stunning.
BLU MONACO Workspace Rose Gold Desk Organizer
If you're guilty of stashing all your documents in your desk drawer, we recommend opting for this envy-inducing desk organizer that'll keep all your important papers in place. It even has a drawer to store all your knick-knacks and other desk supplies. Plus, it comes in five other colors.
TalkingOutofTurn Weekly Deskpad
For those who love a comprehensive overview of their week, this color-coded weekly desk pad is a game-changer, keeping all your project deadlines neatly organized. And if you're into maximizing visibility, we also recommend pairing it with a daily task pad for ultimate productivity.
Open Spaces Nesting Trays
Revamp your organization game with this chic nesting set of three trays that's as versatile as it gets. Whether neatly stacked or used individually, they're a game-changer—I've got one for my sticky notes and mini stapler, another for pens, and the teeny one cradling my lip gloss, clearing my space and my mind.
YSAGi Non-Slip Desk Pad
With suede backing to keep it steady and vibrant colors to brighten your workspace, this non-slip desk pad is a must-have. Pick the largest size or choose from three others to suit your setup perfectly.
DinlamGud Vintage Wood Table Makeup Mirror
Adding a pine wood mirror to your workspace can cozy things up in your setup, and will quickly become a must-have for your touchups in the office.
