The Best Desk Accessories and Decor Ideas That Are So Cute, Even Your Colleagues Will Get Jealous

If you've recently entered the corporate world (we see you corporate girlies!!), and are already tired of staring at your boring old desk, it's time for a workspace refresh. Just because you're working from a cubicle, doesn't mean you can't liven things up, especially on the days when you're working late and are in major need of a little pick me up. Sometimes, it can be as simple as adding adorable lemon-shaped sticky notes to your office supply arsenal that'll make your 4 PM meeting reminder just a tad more bearable. Or even adding a chic phone stand that'll literally and figuratively elevate your five-minute TikTok breaks in between meetings.

Small but effective accessories like these can be a game-changer in lifting up your mood, especially on those days when you're counting down the minutes until you can leave after being productive for three hours straight (IYKYK). So, if you're ready to create a stunning workspace setup full of effective and cute accessories that even your coworkers will be envious of, keep scrolling for our roundup of desk decor and accessories that'll instantly liven up your workday.