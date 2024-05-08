Walmart's Sale Outdid Itself: Shop Serious Deals on Apple, Ninja, Shark, Nespresso & More Top Name Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Mother's Day, graduation & summer approaching us at a rapid pace, there's quite a bit of shopping to do. Understandably, all the money spent on meaningful gifts and seasonal wardrobe refreshes can run up quite the bill, and that's why we're constantly on the hunt for hidden gems and major sales that will give us the most bang for our buck. We're gathered here today because we believe we may have just hit the jackpot of deals that are simply too amazing to gatekeep, and they're all found at Walmart.
As someone who scrolls through Walmart's sale section so regularly it's basically become a secondary form of social media, I can honestly say this is the most incredible selection of items the retailer has ever dropped into its sale section all at once. All the biggest name brands in tech and home are included, and it's not just any random products. We're talking everything from the Apple AirPods & AirTags to the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, and Shark Cordless Pro vacuum — aka, all the cool, splurge-worthy gadgets and appliances you've kept in wishlist purgatory forever.
Whether you're gift-shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, you should run as fast as you can to score these once-in-a-blue-moon savings.
Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Black Friday seems to have come a whole season early, because these unbelievably popular Apple AirPods are currently less than $80. They seamlessly connect to your Bluetooth-compatible devices, and they come with a powerful charging case.
We also want to note that the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro & 3rd-gen AirPods are on sale as well!
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
With the warmest months of the year on our horizon, now's the perfect time to finally move the internet-favorite Ninja ice cream maker to your cart. With just the touch of a button, you can transform frozen solid bases into creamy ice creams, healthy sorbets, decadent milkshakes & more.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum
An incredibly clean home is just a "Checkout" button & $230 in savings away! This Shark vacuum is equipped with an infrared sensor that detects the dirt you can't see and automatically increases power for increased dirt pickup, along with an ultra-lightweight frame, accelerated suction, and up to 40 minutes of runtime.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Tap into your chef skills with this bestselling Ninja air fryer, that's available in four different colors (all of which are on sale). With a temperature range of 105-400°F, it evenly circulates hot air around your food for a perfect, golden finish every time.
Meta Quest 2 - All-in-One Wireless VR Headset
The Meta Quest 2 is rarely, if ever, discounted — in other words, if you've ever contemplated making the leap, now is the best time to do so. Thanks to its ergonomic controls and fast processor, the all-in-one wireless VR headset delivers a fully immersive experience spanning across gaming, fitness, entertainment & beyond.
Humsure Dehumidifier 50-Pint With Intelligent Humidity Control
This dehumidifier will be a welcome, game-changing addition to your home, whether you live in an unbearably humid area (especially in summer) or you notice your bathroom mirror fogs up after showering (so basically, all of us). It's built with a powerful air compressor that draws in up to 70 pints of moisture per day, according to the brand, and it automatically shuts off when the water tank is full.
Apple AirTag - Pack of 4
Apple AirTags are one of the most versatile, high-performing items out there. They can be used to keep track of your luggage, pets, computer, wallet & so much more. Prevent hypothetical worst-case scenarios from becoming reality and protect your sanity.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee & Espresso Maker
Brew a luxurious cup of coffee or espresso with a touch of button with the hype-worthy Nespresso Vertuo Plus. It comes with a 40-ounce removable water tank, automatic capsule ejection functionality, and a complimentary welcome set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer
Upgrade your kitchen (and save your wrists) with this handy KtichenAid mixer. It's equipped with three speeds, two Turbo Beater accessories, and a lockable swivel cord for mess-free use.
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries is the standard when it comes to high-quality tech accessories that pass the vibe check for gamers and WFHers alike. The fan-fave Arctis 7+ headset features an impressive 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls, a durable & lightweight steel frame, and an adjustable elastic band for an optimally comfortable fit.
More Deals on Bestselling Items With 1,000+ 5-Star Reviews on Walmart
• Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) With MagSafe Case for
$249 $179.99
• KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for
$399.99 $300
• Doosl Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner for
$99.99 $19.89
• Veatool Wireless Earbuds for
$79.99 $19.99
• Ausdom ANC8 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for
$89.99 $37.99
• Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike with LCD Monitor for
$399.99 $186.99
• Gearstone Walking Pad Treadmill with Audio Speakers for
$329 $159.99
• iFanze 16-inch Pedestal Oscillating Fan with Remote Control for
$129.99 $39.99
• Vavsea Steamer for Clothes for
$69.99 $18.99
• Etepehi 3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone, Airpods & Apple Watch for
$59.99 $18.79
• Samodra Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment for
$39 $20.99
• Solpowben Power Bank for
$49.99 $17.99
Speaking of can't-miss deals, you still have a few hours left to shop Amazon's Pet Day sale — hurry!