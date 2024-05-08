Walmart's Sale Outdid Itself: Shop Serious Deals on Apple, Ninja, Shark, Nespresso & More Top Name Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Mother's Day, graduation & summer approaching us at a rapid pace, there's quite a bit of shopping to do. Understandably, all the money spent on meaningful gifts and seasonal wardrobe refreshes can run up quite the bill, and that's why we're constantly on the hunt for hidden gems and major sales that will give us the most bang for our buck. We're gathered here today because we believe we may have just hit the jackpot of deals that are simply too amazing to gatekeep, and they're all found at Walmart.

As someone who scrolls through Walmart's sale section so regularly it's basically become a secondary form of social media, I can honestly say this is the most incredible selection of items the retailer has ever dropped into its sale section all at once. All the biggest name brands in tech and home are included, and it's not just any random products. We're talking everything from the Apple AirPods & AirTags to the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, and Shark Cordless Pro vacuum — aka, all the cool, splurge-worthy gadgets and appliances you've kept in wishlist purgatory forever.

Whether you're gift-shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, you should run as fast as you can to score these once-in-a-blue-moon savings.