These Trendy Michael Kors Bags Are All Under $100 – Hurry Before These Unbeatable Deals Are Gone

The Best Michael Kors Bag Deals

I don't know about you, but it's always been a goal of mine to own a designer bag. And while a girl can dream, the truth is I don't actually want to spend hundreds of dollars on a single purse (although I've come very, very close in the past). However, as someone who shops for a living I discovered fashion's best kept secret for scoring luxury bags at unbeatably low prices: designer outlets. You'd be surprised to find out just how many designer brands have outlets, including Coach and Kate Spade, to name a few. Others might gate keep this fashion knowledge, but here at E!, we like to share the savings with everyone. And since we're here, we'll let you in on another little secret — Michael Kors has tons of bags for under $100.

For example, you can score this $498 roomy tote for $99 — that's $399 in savings! Or you can add this $598 structured shoulder bag to your cart for $99, too, which means you'll be saving $499. You don't even have to wait for a sale, because you can find under $100 bags at Michael Kors outlet year round. So what are you waiting for? It's time to realize your dream of owning a designer bag by shopping Michael Kors selection of the chicest, most stylish designer bags, which are all under $100.