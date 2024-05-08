These Trendy Michael Kors Bags Are All Under $100 – Hurry Before These Unbeatable Deals Are Gone

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Michael Kors Bag Deals
- Editor's Pick: Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag,
$448$99
- Most Popular: Pratt Large Tote Bag,
$498$99
- Best Deal: Small Saffiano Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag,
$398$59
I don't know about you, but it's always been a goal of mine to own a designer bag. And while a girl can dream, the truth is I don't actually want to spend hundreds of dollars on a single purse (although I've come very, very close in the past). However, as someone who shops for a living I discovered fashion's best kept secret for scoring luxury bags at unbeatably low prices: designer outlets. You'd be surprised to find out just how many designer brands have outlets, including Coach and Kate Spade, to name a few. Others might gate keep this fashion knowledge, but here at E!, we like to share the savings with everyone. And since we're here, we'll let you in on another little secret — Michael Kors has tons of bags for under $100.
For example, you can score this $498 roomy tote for $99 — that's $399 in savings! Or you can add this $598 structured shoulder bag to your cart for $99, too, which means you'll be saving $499. You don't even have to wait for a sale, because you can find under $100 bags at Michael Kors outlet year round. So what are you waiting for? It's time to realize your dream of owning a designer bag by shopping Michael Kors selection of the chicest, most stylish designer bags, which are all under $100.
Pratt Large Tote Bag
You can fit all of your daily essentials and then some in this roomy tote, which is ideal for commuting to work or traveling to a vacation destination. Yes, it will even fit your laptop. Made from coated canvas, it comes in six different colors.
Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag
With its trendy crescent shape, this leather bag makes a great going out bag since you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody thanks to the removable strap. It comes in four solid colors as well as MK logo patterns.
Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
This ultra-chic satchel made from textured pebble leather is giving major boss babe vibes. Featuring a belted buckle accent, this satchel can also be worn as a crossbody bag since it comes with a detachable strap. Plus, it comes in seven colors.
Sienna Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
This slouchy shoulder bag is giving us all the boho chic vibes, but better yet, it's spacious enough to carry around all of your essentials. Made from an elevated pebble leather, it also includes a crossbody strap.
Slater Extra-Small Snake Embossed Leather Sling Pack
If you're on the go and need to be handsfree, there's no better choice than this sling, which you can toss across your shoulder. The braided leather and metal accent chain is an edge touch. The sexy snake print pattern comes in three colorways.
Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag
This structured shoulder bag will be the center of attention no matter what room you've just walked into. It's classic and modern at the same time, with a gold chain accent for a touch of glam. It comes in classic black or cherry red.
Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
This camera bag inspired crossbody will quickly become your everyday purse, since it's compact yet spacious enough to tote around the important things: your phone, keys, wallet, and a snack (obviously). It's available in six colors.
Small Saffiano Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag
For those who prefer just carrying around the essentials, go for this sleek envelope-shaped crossbody bag, which features a mixed leather and metal adjustable strap. It also doubles as an evening clutch since you can remove the crossbody strap, too.
