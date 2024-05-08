NewsPhotosVideosMet GalaKardashiansE! InsiderShop

Enrique Iglesias Reveals Anna Kournikova’s Reaction to Him Kissing Fans

Enrique Iglesias explained why his longtime partner Anna Kournikova doesn’t mind when the “Bailando” singer kisses fans.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 08, 2024 6:31 PMTags
CouplesEnrique IglesiasCelebritiesAnna Kournikova
Watch: Enrique Iglesias Balances Fame & Privacy

Anna Kournikova doesn't mind if someone else rings Enrique Iglesias' bells.

After all, the "Bailando" singer shared that his partner of 22 years doesn't get jealous when he kisses fans while performing onstage.

"Anna will be at one of my shows, and I'll do that," Enrique explained on Hits 1 Miami with Mack &  Jen May 8. "I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up. A lot of times, she tells me, ‘I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies. Are you okay with it?' It's like, ‘Yeah, I'm totally cool. He's on stage.'" 

For the "Hero" artist, those intimate interactions with his supporters are not just part of his show, but also a way for him to show his gratitude. "I love to get so much love from my fans," Enrique reflected. "I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am."

photos
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Cutest Pics

But it's no surprise Anna, 42, understands it is part of his performance. In fact, it was the pair's shared outlook on navigating life in the spotlight that first brought them closer.

"When we met—although she came from the sports world—in a way, we kind of got each other," Enrique told People in October. "She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot."

And the couple—who share twins Nicholas and Lucy, 6, and daughter Mary, 4—has moved through life to the rhythm of love during its highs and lows.

"You learn as you go," the Grammy winner explained. "You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times."

Keep reading to see Enrique and Anna's good times over the years.

Instagram / Anna Kournikova
Happy Trio

The couple's twins Nicholas and Lucy, 3, and 19-year-old daughter Mary go for a ride in this video Anna shared in September 2021 to promote Enrique's album Final.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias
Fourth of July 2021

Enrique shared this adorable pic of himself with twins Nicholas and Lucy.

instagram
Growing Up

The private pair celebrate twins Lucy and Nicholas' 3rd birthdays with rare snapshots of the tots shared to Instagram. 

Instagram
Baby No. 3

The two welcome their third child, a daughter, on Jan. 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova/Instagram
Double the love

Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.

Uri Schanker/FilmMagic
All Wrapped Up in Each Other

A decade of dating and still going strong! The two were spotted arm-on-arm out in Miami Beach in 2011.

John Parra/WireImage
Not All Black-and-White

Remaining mum about their futures, Anna and Enrique were snapped on a sports date to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game in September 2010. 

Al Bello/Getty Images
Sporty BFFs

The couple paid close attention as they watched Venus Williams play against sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open back in 2009. Meanwhile, tabloids were speculating the longtime pair had finally gotten engaged. 

 

Doug Benc/Getty Images
Sweet and Subtle PDA

Paps snapped the pair sharing a precious moment together as they watch the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat back in 2006. At the time, the rumor mill was buzzing with reports the two had secretly wed. 

Ralph Notaro/Getty Images
Young and in Love

The pair couldn't hide their love for each other when they were snapped leaving a Florida restaurant in 2006. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Once Upon a Time

Only a young couple at the time, the fashion risk-takers stepped out to the New York premiere of Once Upon A Time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began flying that the two had secretly wed, but both parties continued to deny.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Hot Couple Alert!

The super-hot twosome stole the spotlight at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just one year after they first began dating. 

Interscope Geffen (A&M) Records
Where It All Began

Enrique and Anna started dating in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape."

