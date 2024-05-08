Enrique Iglesias Reveals Anna Kournikova’s Reaction to Him Kissing Fans

Anna Kournikova doesn't mind if someone else rings Enrique Iglesias' bells.
After all, the "Bailando" singer shared that his partner of 22 years doesn't get jealous when he kisses fans while performing onstage.
"Anna will be at one of my shows, and I'll do that," Enrique explained on Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen May 8. "I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up. A lot of times, she tells me, ‘I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies. Are you okay with it?' It's like, ‘Yeah, I'm totally cool. He's on stage.'"
For the "Hero" artist, those intimate interactions with his supporters are not just part of his show, but also a way for him to show his gratitude. "I love to get so much love from my fans," Enrique reflected. "I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am."
But it's no surprise Anna, 42, understands it is part of his performance. In fact, it was the pair's shared outlook on navigating life in the spotlight that first brought them closer.
"When we met—although she came from the sports world—in a way, we kind of got each other," Enrique told People in October. "She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot."
And the couple—who share twins Nicholas and Lucy, 6, and daughter Mary, 4—has moved through life to the rhythm of love during its highs and lows.
"You learn as you go," the Grammy winner explained. "You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times."
