Enrique Iglesias Reveals Anna Kournikova’s Reaction to Him Kissing Fans

Anna Kournikova doesn't mind if someone else rings Enrique Iglesias' bells.

After all, the "Bailando" singer shared that his partner of 22 years doesn't get jealous when he kisses fans while performing onstage.

"Anna will be at one of my shows, and I'll do that," Enrique explained on Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen May 8. "I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up. A lot of times, she tells me, ‘I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies. Are you okay with it?' It's like, ‘Yeah, I'm totally cool. He's on stage.'"

For the "Hero" artist, those intimate interactions with his supporters are not just part of his show, but also a way for him to show his gratitude. "I love to get so much love from my fans," Enrique reflected. "I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am."