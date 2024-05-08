Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Emotional Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

Kris Jenner is opening up about a health scare.
In The Kardashians season five trailer, released May 8, the family matriarch shares the results from her recent medical appointment with her daughters.
"I had my scan," an emotional Kris explains, with boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side. "They found a cyst and like a little tumor."
Though the trailer doesn't reveal any further information—such as where the tumor is or whether it's malignant—the clip does show some of the family's reactions. Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking somber, across from Kris, and a subsequent scene shows Kendall providing a comforting hug to Kylie as the beauty mogul dissolves into tears.
But Kris' health isn't the only family member's to take center stage in the oncoming season Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with her and Travis Barker's son Rocky, now six months, including the events leading up to and after she underwent fetal surgery.
And of course, the trailer promises lots of interpersonal drama, especially between Khloe and Kim Kardashian.
When Kris asks Kim whether she's talked to her younger sister about an unnamed topic, Kim responds, "No, she's just very judgmental now that Tristan [Thompson] is gone."
Later, after Khloe says during a confessional, "Sisters can be vicious and brutal," the SKIMS founder can be heard saying, "Khloe is unbearable these days."
However, Khloe offers a different take on the ongoing tension, as she tells Kim later on, "You are going through a lot right now and you're taking it out on me."
But where there is drama, there is also fun.
Case in point, the trailer's opening scene where Kendall tells the camera, "Kylie just made me wait an hour for her to do a photoshoot."
"Whatever!" Kylie jokes as she enters the car, before excitedly exclaiming, "It's fashion week!"
Alas, fans will have to wait until May 23 to see all the highs and lows unfold on season five of The Kardashians.
