Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Emotional Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

Kris Jenner shares a scary medical update in the trailer for season five of The Kardashians.

Watch: Tumors, Fighting, and Babies: See All the Drama Coming Up on Season 5 of The Kardashians

Kris Jenner is opening up about a health scare.

In The Kardashians season five trailer, released May 8, the family matriarch shares the results from her recent medical appointment with her daughters.

"I had my scan," an emotional Kris explains, with boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side. "They found a cyst and like a little tumor."

Though the trailer doesn't reveal any further information—such as where the tumor is or whether it's malignant—the clip does show some of the family's reactions. Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking somber, across from Kris, and a subsequent scene shows Kendall providing a comforting hug to Kylie as the beauty mogul dissolves into tears. 

But Kris' health isn't the only family member's to take center stage in the oncoming season Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with her and Travis Barker's son Rocky, now six months, including the events leading up to and after she underwent fetal surgery. 

photos
Kris Jenner's Family Moments

And of course, the trailer promises lots of interpersonal drama, especially between Khloe and Kim Kardashian

When Kris asks Kim whether she's talked to her younger sister about an unnamed topic, Kim responds, "No, she's just very judgmental now that Tristan [Thompson] is gone."

Later, after Khloe says during a confessional, "Sisters can be vicious and brutal," the SKIMS founder can be heard saying, "Khloe is unbearable these days."

However, Khloe offers a different take on the ongoing tension, as she tells Kim later on, "You are going through a lot right now and you're taking it out on me."

But where there is drama, there is also fun.

Case in point, the trailer's opening scene where Kendall tells the camera, "Kylie just made me wait an hour for her to do a photoshoot."

"Whatever!" Kylie jokes as she enters the car, before excitedly exclaiming, "It's fashion week!"

Alas, fans will have to wait until May 23 to see all the highs and lows unfold on season five of The Kardashians

In the meantime, keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows will premiere in 2024. 

Casey Durkin/Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Five international soccer superstars look for love by taking on secret identities to date several single women in Los Angeles who don’t know of their fame overseas. 

The new series features Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara (36 – United Kingdom), Ryan Babel (36 – Netherlands) and Lloyd Jones (27 – United Kingdom), as well as Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián (33 – Mexico) and soccer royalty Sebastián Fassi (29 – Mexico). 

Oxygen/NBCUniversal

Sins of the South (Oxygen) - May 12

The American South is known for its beauty and culture: the music, the food, the hospitality. However, its dark side – the greed, the lust, the wrath – can be just as alluring. Oxygen True Crime sheds light on the intriguing stories that shook the region when Sins of the South.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

USA/NBCUniversal

Race to Survive New Zealand (USA) - May 20

In the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet, challengers must rely on a combination of endurance racing, survival skills and intuition as they navigate 150 miles of New Zealand’s harshest terrain. From the depths of ancient caves to frigid alpine summits, every step and every calorie is hard-earned. However, strength and speed alone won’t be enough to win $500,000. Rather, only those with the strongest will to survive can claim this life-changing prize. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery

Gaga Chromatica Ball (HBO) - May 25

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

MTV/Viacom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - May 30

Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood return for the new season. The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritizing time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

Laura Radford/Peacock

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted.  

Laura Radford/Peacock

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

On the heels of the buzzed about documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where Gypsy Rose Blanchard told her story in her own words, Lifetime's new eight episode docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up picks up immediately from the days before her release from prison on Dec. 28 of last year. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including reconnecting with family and finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

Netflix

Emily in Paris - August 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
