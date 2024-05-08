Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Emotional Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

Watch : Tumors, Fighting, and Babies: See All the Drama Coming Up on Season 5 of The Kardashians

Kris Jenner is opening up about a health scare.

In The Kardashians season five trailer, released May 8, the family matriarch shares the results from her recent medical appointment with her daughters.

"I had my scan," an emotional Kris explains, with boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side. "They found a cyst and like a little tumor."

Though the trailer doesn't reveal any further information—such as where the tumor is or whether it's malignant—the clip does show some of the family's reactions. Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking somber, across from Kris, and a subsequent scene shows Kendall providing a comforting hug to Kylie as the beauty mogul dissolves into tears.

But Kris' health isn't the only family member's to take center stage in the oncoming season Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with her and Travis Barker's son Rocky, now six months, including the events leading up to and after she underwent fetal surgery.