Book It to the Beach With These Page Turning Summer Reads

Beach chair, sunscreen and your cutest sunglasses.

These are just some of the most important staples when packing a bag for a day at the beach. But right near the top of the list—after SPF, of course—is a good book. When it comes to finding the right book for a relaxing summer day, there are plenty of new releases to choose from.

There's This Summer Will Be Different, which sees author Carley Fortune trade in lake life for the windswept coast and green gables of Prince Edward Island, delivering a heartfelt love story—between occasional paramours Lucy and Felix but also Lucy and her best friend (and Felix's older sister) Bridget.

Plus, several BookTok favorites are spicing up the summer with sexy new titles. Chief among them, Casey McQuiston with The Pairing. In the Red, White & Royal Blue author's latest novel, exes Theo and Kit come face to face for the first time in years after accidentally booking the same food and drink tour through Europe. And then there's The Fiancé Dilemma by Elena Armas, which follows a fake engagement that may just have some very real sparks.