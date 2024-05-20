Book It to the Beach With These Page Turning Summer Reads

Beach chair, sunscreen and your cutest sunglasses.
These are just some of the most important staples when packing a bag for a day at the beach. But right near the top of the list—after SPF, of course—is a good book. When it comes to finding the right book for a relaxing summer day, there are plenty of new releases to choose from.
There's This Summer Will Be Different, which sees author Carley Fortune trade in lake life for the windswept coast and green gables of Prince Edward Island, delivering a heartfelt love story—between occasional paramours Lucy and Felix but also Lucy and her best friend (and Felix's older sister) Bridget.
Plus, several BookTok favorites are spicing up the summer with sexy new titles. Chief among them, Casey McQuiston with The Pairing. In the Red, White & Royal Blue author's latest novel, exes Theo and Kit come face to face for the first time in years after accidentally booking the same food and drink tour through Europe. And then there's The Fiancé Dilemma by Elena Armas, which follows a fake engagement that may just have some very real sparks.
But for those not looking for a bit of summer love in their reading, there's the exciting second installment in Lauren Roberts' Powerless trilogy—the aptly named, and eyebrow-raising, Reckless.
Meanwhile, Lev Grossman, whose Magicians series captivated readers, is turning his focus to the fantastical realm of King Arthur with The Bright Sword, following the iconic Knights of the Round Table after the monarch's death. And Mexican Gothic scribe Silvia Moreno-Garcia is back with '50s Hollywood-set The Seventh Veil of Salome.
Keep reading for more new books to check out this summer.