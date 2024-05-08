Idaho Murder Case: Former Roommate Reveals Final Text Sent to Victim Madison Mogen

Watch : Idaho Murder Case: New Details About Bryan Kohberger's Alibi

Madison Mogen's friend is breaking her silence on her gruesome murder.

Over a year after Madison and three fellow University of Idaho students were brutally slain in their off-campus house, Ashlin Couch, a former resident of the now-demolished Moscow home, recalled getting an alert from the school about a suspected homicide.

"I texted our group of friends and I had said, ‘Has anyone heard from Maddie?'" Ashlin shared in an interview aired on Good Morning America May 8. "And I remember, my last text message to her was like, ‘Are you OK?' I feel like right then and there, I kind of just knew that something was wrong."

Ashlin, along with friends and family, have been in mourning since the deaths of Madison, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were confirmed in November 2022.

"You wish that you could just say goodbye," she explained. "Just give her one last hug. Just to be able to say goodbye."