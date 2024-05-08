Serve up Style With These Pickleball-Inspired Fashions From Target, Lululemon, Halara, Spanx & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to serve up some serious style on and off the pickleball court? Whether you're smashing shots with precision or simply aiming to dink your way into the fashion spotlight, pickleball-inspired style comes through! Get ready to volley your wardrobe into high gear with a collection of attire that'll have you feeling like a champion, whether you're acing serves or just serving looks.
From preppy polos to exercise dresses that serve up both fashion and function, these styles offer a smorgasbord of options for every pickleball enthusiast and fashion aficionado alike. Grab your paddle and get ready to pickle your way to the top of the style game with these picks from Target, lululemon, Amazon, Spanx, BaubleBar, Athleta, Old Navy, Halara, Gap, and more.
Prince Pickleball French Terry Pullover Sweatshirt and Prince Pickleball Mid-Rise Striped Pleated Skirt
This outfit is the ultimate in pickleball chic. The pullover is cozy, yet stylish, perfect for warming up or cooling down on the court. Complementing the pullover, the cream-colored skirt with its playful striped design adds a touch of flair and movement to your ensemble.
lululemon Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor
This visor is a game-changer for pickleball enthusiasts, offering both style and practicality. Its detachable interior sweatband is crafted with soft, sweat-wicking fabric, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable during intense matches. Designed for convenience, the sweatband is also quick-drying, allowing players to focus on their game without distraction.
Sportybella Pickleball Bracelet
Made with attention to detail, this bracelet features a paddle on one side and a pickleball on the other, repping your love for the game from every angle.
Prince Pickleball Belt Bag
This bag keeps your essentials close while you conquer the court, or your daily errands. With its adjustable strap and spacious compartment, it offers convenience without compromising your performance.
PickleBelle Gold Ball Bracelet
Showcase your pickleball passion in style. This bracelet's sleek design and subtle pickleball charm make it a versatile accessory for any occasion.
CB Station Pickleball Initial Bag
This bag is perfect for carrying all your pickleball essentials in style. Its spacious interior provides ample room for paddles, balls, and other gear, while the exterior pocket keeps smaller items organized. Plus, you can personalize it with your chosen initial.
lululemon Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top & Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
For a winning pickleball ensemble, lululemon always comes through. The tank top keeps players cool and comfortable throughout intense matches. Meanwhile, the pleated skirt offers freedom of movement and a touch of sophistication on the court.
Bioworld Pickleball Swing Away Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Stay cozy and fashionable during warm-ups or post-match relaxation with this versatile sweatshirt. Its stylish design features a fun pickleball graphic, perfect for showcasing your love for the game.
Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress
Elevate your pickleball style with this cream zip-front dress that offers convenience for quick changes, while the pleated skirt adds a touch of elegance to your game.
lululemon Quick Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt Straight Hem
Here's a must-have for any pickleball player seeking both style and functionality. Engineered with quick-drying fabric, it keeps you sweat-free and cool in any situation. Its polished design ensures players look effortlessly elegant on and off the court.
Anivivo Skirted Legging
For pickleball enthusiasts seeking both style and functionality, the skirted legging is a game-changer. It combines the comfort of leggings with the flair of a skirt, providing freedom of movement and coverage.
Athleta Train Free Bra & Ace High Rise Tennis Skort
Go bold with a bright ensemble. The sports bra offers comfortable support and a pop of color, ensuring players stand out on the court. Meanwhile, the skirt's sleek design and built-in shorts provide both style and functionality. There are many colors to choose from.
Jafinsy Workout Tennis Dress with Built in Shorts and Bra
This is a stylish and edgy choice for pickleball fashionistas. With its open back design, this dress adds a touch of allure to your on-court ensemble, ensuring you stand out with every swing.
Gap GapFit Power Exercise Dress GapFit Power Exercise Dress
For the ultimate blend of style and versatility on the pickleball court, look no further than the GapFit Flare Racerback Dress. With a range of size options including standard, petite, and tall lengths, every player can find their perfect fit. Plus, it's 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
Attraco Tennis Dress
This dress offers a stylish twist to your athletic wardrobe, ensuring you look chic and polished during every match. Its racerback design provides freedom of movement, while the built-in pockets add convenience for storing small must-haves.
The Wine Savant Pickleball Stemless Wine Glasses
Add a touch of pickleball to your next gathering with these stemless wine glasses, which are the ideal accessory for celebrating victories on and off the court.
Halara Ribbed Knit High Waisted Contrast Trim Frill 2-in-1 Side Pocket Mini Tennis Skirt
Stand out on the court with this adorable skirt. Designed with cute ruffles that add a playful accent to your look, this skirt is both stylish and functional. Its high-waisted design offers a flattering fit, while the side pockets provide convenient storage for small essentials.
Halara Zipper Racerback Split Side Pocket 2-Piece Mini Tennis Active Dress
For a pickleball fashion statement that transcends the ordinary this is a must-have. Its sleek design sets it apart from standard exercise dresses, ensuring players stand out both on and off the court. It comes in several colors.
Halara Half Zip Thumb Hole Split 2-Piece Pocket Tennis Active Dress
Make a bold statement on the pickleball court with the Halara Half-Zip Hole Thumb 2-in-1 Side Pocket Sports Dress. With its long sleeves and a unique side slit, it combines functionality with flair. The thumb holes offer added warmth and coverage, while the side pockets provide convenient storage for small essentials.
Old Navy PowerSoft Crop Polo & High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
For a modern and chic pickleball ensemble, pair a cropped polo with a pleated skort. Designed with style and comfort in mind, this duo is perfect for dominating the court with confidence.
Spanx Yes, Pleats! Skort
This versatile piece combines the comfort of shorts with the sophistication of a skirt, making it perfect for the court and beyond. With its flattering 14-inch length and pleated design, it offers a stylish and functional option for every match. Plus, it's 50% off.
Live Larsen Pickleball Earrings
Complete your pickleball look with these adorable pickleball earrings.
Victoria's Secret VS Elevate Mesh Skirt
Where sport meets style in perfect harmony with this must-have skirt. Crafted with breathable mesh fabric, this skort brings an unexpected edge to your pickleball wardrobe.
Winnie Rose Malibu Pickleball Sweatshirt
For pickleball enthusiasts seeking both style and comfort, this sweatshirt is a perfect choice. Crafted with high-quality materials, this sweatshirt ensures durability and coziness during chilly matches and for off-court relaxation.
Waldeal Pickleball Hat
Add a touch of sporty fun to your pickleball ensemble with a washed denim cap. Its embroidered pickleball design makes it a standout accessory for all pickleball fans.
Shiraleah Pickleballer Zip Pouch
This pouch is perfect for storing small essentials like makeup or pencils. It also doubles as a stylish travel companion.
BaubleBar Paddles Up Earring Set
Accessorize your outfit with these charming pickleball-inspired earrings.
Tophoniex Pickleball Keychains- 9 Pieces
Add a touch of pickleball to your bag or keys with these pickleball keychains.
If you're looking for more fitness-inspired picks, you'll love these recommendations from Kyle Richards.