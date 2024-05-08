NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Serve up Style With These Pickleball-Inspired Fashions From Target, Lululemon, Halara, Spanx & More

Whether you're looking to add a pop of pickleball panache to your daily attire or gearing up for a match on the courts, these pieces are a win for your wardrobe.

By Marenah Dobin May 08, 2024
Shop Pickleball Style GuideE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Prince Sports

Are you ready to serve up some serious style on and off the pickleball court? Whether you're smashing shots with precision or simply aiming to dink your way into the fashion spotlight, pickleball-inspired style comes through! Get ready to volley your wardrobe into high gear with a collection of attire that'll have you feeling like a champion, whether you're acing serves or just serving looks.

From preppy polos to exercise dresses that serve up both fashion and function, these styles offer a smorgasbord of options for every pickleball enthusiast and fashion aficionado alike. Grab your paddle and get ready to pickle your way to the top of the style game with these picks from Target, lululemon, Amazon, Spanx, BaubleBar, Athleta, Old Navy, Halara, Gap, and more.

Prince Pickleball French Terry Pullover Sweatshirt and Prince Pickleball Mid-Rise Striped Pleated Skirt

This outfit is the ultimate in pickleball chic. The pullover is cozy, yet stylish, perfect for warming up or cooling down on the court. Complementing the pullover, the cream-colored skirt with its playful striped design adds a touch of flair and movement to your ensemble.

$35
Pullover- Target
$35
Skirt- Target

lululemon Removable Sweatband All-Sport Visor

This visor is a game-changer for pickleball enthusiasts, offering both style and practicality. Its detachable interior sweatband is crafted with soft, sweat-wicking fabric, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable during intense matches. Designed for convenience, the sweatband is also quick-drying, allowing players to focus on their game without distraction. 

$38
lululemon

Sportybella Pickleball Bracelet

Made with attention to detail, this bracelet features a paddle on one side and a pickleball on the other, repping your love for the game from every angle. 

$39.99
Amazon

Prince Pickleball Belt Bag

This bag keeps your essentials close while you conquer the court, or your daily errands. With its adjustable strap and spacious compartment, it offers convenience without compromising your performance.

$15
Target

PickleBelle Gold Ball Bracelet

Showcase your pickleball passion in style. This bracelet's sleek design and subtle pickleball charm make it a versatile accessory for any occasion.

$39
$33.15
Amazon

CB Station Pickleball Initial Bag

This bag is perfect for carrying all your pickleball essentials in style. Its spacious interior provides ample room for paddles, balls, and other gear, while the exterior pocket keeps smaller items organized. Plus, you can personalize it with your chosen initial.

$69
QVC

lululemon Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top & Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

For a winning pickleball ensemble, lululemon always comes through. The tank top keeps players cool and comfortable throughout intense matches. Meanwhile, the pleated skirt offers freedom of movement and a touch of sophistication on the court. 

$68
Top
$88
Skirt

Bioworld Pickleball Swing Away Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Stay cozy and fashionable during warm-ups or post-match relaxation with this versatile sweatshirt. Its stylish design features a fun pickleball graphic, perfect for showcasing your love for the game. 

$26.99
Amazon

Prince Pickleball Women's Zip-Front Pleated Dress

Elevate your pickleball style with this cream zip-front dress that offers convenience for quick changes, while the pleated skirt adds a touch of elegance to your game.

$40
Target

lululemon Quick Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt Straight Hem

Here's a must-have for any pickleball player seeking both style and functionality. Engineered with quick-drying fabric, it keeps you sweat-free and cool in any situation. Its polished design ensures players look effortlessly elegant on and off the court.

$68
lululemon

Anivivo Skirted Legging

For pickleball enthusiasts seeking both style and functionality, the skirted legging is a game-changer. It combines the comfort of leggings with the flair of a skirt, providing freedom of movement and coverage.

$33.97
$27.17
Amazon

Athleta Train Free Bra & Ace High Rise Tennis Skort

Go bold with a bright ensemble. The sports bra offers comfortable support and a pop of color, ensuring players stand out on the court. Meanwhile, the skirt's sleek design and built-in shorts provide both style and functionality. There are many colors to choose from.

$49
Bra
$69
Skort

Jafinsy Workout Tennis Dress with Built in Shorts and Bra

This is a stylish and edgy choice for pickleball fashionistas. With its open back design, this dress adds a touch of allure to your on-court ensemble, ensuring you stand out with every swing.

$34.99
Amazon

Gap GapFit Power Exercise Dress GapFit Power Exercise Dress

For the ultimate blend of style and versatility on the pickleball court, look no further than the GapFit Flare Racerback Dress. With a range of size options including standard, petite, and tall lengths, every player can find their perfect fit. Plus, it's 40% off (discount applied at checkout).

$69.95
$41.97
Gap
read
Attraco Tennis Dress

This dress offers a stylish twist to your athletic wardrobe, ensuring you look chic and polished during every match. Its racerback design provides freedom of movement, while the built-in pockets add convenience for storing small must-haves.

$40.99
$34.84
Amazon

The Wine Savant Pickleball Stemless Wine Glasses

Add a touch of pickleball to your next gathering with these stemless wine glasses, which are the ideal accessory for celebrating victories on and off the court.

$27.95
Amazon

Halara Ribbed Knit High Waisted Contrast Trim Frill 2-in-1 Side Pocket Mini Tennis Skirt

Stand out on the court with this adorable skirt. Designed with cute ruffles that add a playful accent to your look, this skirt is both stylish and functional. Its high-waisted design offers a flattering fit, while the side pockets provide convenient storage for small essentials. 

$34.95
Halara

Halara Zipper Racerback Split Side Pocket 2-Piece Mini Tennis Active Dress

For a pickleball fashion statement that transcends the ordinary this is a must-have. Its sleek design sets it apart from standard exercise dresses, ensuring players stand out both on and off the court. It comes in several colors.

$44.95
Halara

Halara Half Zip Thumb Hole Split 2-Piece Pocket Tennis Active Dress

Make a bold statement on the pickleball court with the Halara Half-Zip Hole Thumb 2-in-1 Side Pocket Sports Dress. With its long sleeves and a unique side slit, it combines functionality with flair. The thumb holes offer added warmth and coverage, while the side pockets provide convenient storage for small essentials.

$59.95
Halara

Old Navy PowerSoft Crop Polo & High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort

For a modern and chic pickleball ensemble, pair a cropped polo with a pleated skort. Designed with style and comfort in mind, this duo is perfect for dominating the court with confidence.

$26.99
$20.99
Top
$36.99
$24.99
Skort

Spanx Yes, Pleats! Skort

This versatile piece combines the comfort of shorts with the sophistication of a skirt, making it perfect for the court and beyond. With its flattering 14-inch length and pleated design, it offers a stylish and functional option for every match. Plus, it's 50% off.

$88
$44
Spanx

Live Larsen Pickleball Earrings

Complete your pickleball look with these adorable pickleball earrings.

$49.99
$39.99
Amazon

Victoria's Secret VS Elevate Mesh Skirt

Where sport meets style in perfect harmony with this must-have skirt. Crafted with breathable mesh fabric, this skort brings an unexpected edge to your pickleball wardrobe.

$64.95
$38.97
Victoria's Secret

Winnie Rose Malibu Pickleball Sweatshirt

For pickleball enthusiasts seeking both style and comfort, this sweatshirt is a perfect choice. Crafted with high-quality materials, this sweatshirt ensures durability and coziness during chilly matches and for off-court relaxation.

$30
Amazon

Waldeal Pickleball Hat

Add a touch of sporty fun to your pickleball ensemble with a washed denim cap. Its embroidered pickleball design makes it a standout accessory for all pickleball fans.

$18.98
$16.98
Amazon

Shiraleah Pickleballer Zip Pouch

This pouch is perfect for storing small essentials like makeup or pencils. It also doubles as a stylish travel companion.

$35
QVC

BaubleBar Paddles Up Earring Set

Accessorize your outfit with these charming pickleball-inspired earrings.

$36
BaubleBar

Tophoniex Pickleball Keychains- 9 Pieces

Add a touch of pickleball to your bag or keys with these pickleball keychains.

$12.99
Amazon

