Millie Bobby Brown Shares Look Inside Jake Bongiovi Romance While Celebrating His Birthday

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Celebrate “Three Years of Bliss” Ahead of Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown believes Jake Bongiovi was born to be her baby.

And she proved it when the Stranger Things star shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé in honor of his 22nd birthday.

"The day u were born is my favorite day," Millie wrote in a May 7 Instagram post. "I love you."

Alongside her note, the 20-year-old also included some snaps of few moments from the couple of three years' sweet romance.

In the first photo, Millie stands on a suburban street wearing a red checkered sundress paired with a matching bow and white sandals, snapping a photo of Jake, who is donning basketball shorts, a T-shirt, and a cowboy hat with white crew socks and slides. In the next picture, the pair make their way down a Los Angeles boulevard in a Mustang convertible.

Millie—who is filming the fifth and final season of her smash Netflix show—is the passenger princess, holding her fiancé's hand with her engagement ring in focus.