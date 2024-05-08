Millie Bobby Brown Shares Look Inside Jake Bongiovi Romance While Celebrating His Birthday

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s 22nd birthday by sharing adorable moments from throughout their three-year relationship.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Celebrate “Three Years of Bliss” Ahead of Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown believes Jake Bongiovi was born to be her baby. 

And she proved it when the Stranger Things star shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé in honor of his 22nd birthday. 

"The day u were born is my favorite day," Millie wrote in a May 7 Instagram post. "I love you."

Alongside her note, the 20-year-old also included some snaps of few moments from the couple of three years' sweet romance. 

In the first photo, Millie stands on a suburban street wearing a red checkered sundress paired with a matching bow and white sandals, snapping a photo of Jake, who is donning basketball shorts, a T-shirt, and a cowboy hat with white crew socks and slides. In the next picture, the pair make their way down a Los Angeles boulevard in a Mustang convertible. 

Millie—who is filming the fifth and final season of her smash Netflix show—is the passenger princess, holding her fiancé's hand with her engagement ring in focus.

The rare peek into the couple's romance comes just a few months after the Enola Holmes star shared the story behind their 2022 engagement for the first time. 

As she detailed their underwater proposal that—admittedly—had more than a few hiccups, Millie gushed on The Tonight Show in March, "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

After all, when Jake popped the question during a deep sea dive, the ring slipped off Millie's finger. Luckily the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi jumped into action for a "cinematic" save. And ultimately, for Millie, the engagement was a perfect encapsulation of their romance. 

Millie Bobby Brown, Instagram

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."

And while Millie and Jake have been coy on sharing details for their upcoming nuptials, read on for more moments from their romance.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

3rd Dating Anniversary

"Time flies when you've having fun," Jake wrote on his Instagram Stories in March 2024. "I love you so much. 3 years."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

Best Friend

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

