Millie Bobby Brown Shares Look Inside Jake Bongiovi Romance While Celebrating His Birthday

Millie Bobby Brown believes Jake Bongiovi was born to be her baby.
And she proved it when the Stranger Things star shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé in honor of his 22nd birthday.
"The day u were born is my favorite day," Millie wrote in a May 7 Instagram post. "I love you."
Alongside her note, the 20-year-old also included some snaps of few moments from the couple of three years' sweet romance.
In the first photo, Millie stands on a suburban street wearing a red checkered sundress paired with a matching bow and white sandals, snapping a photo of Jake, who is donning basketball shorts, a T-shirt, and a cowboy hat with white crew socks and slides. In the next picture, the pair make their way down a Los Angeles boulevard in a Mustang convertible.
Millie—who is filming the fifth and final season of her smash Netflix show—is the passenger princess, holding her fiancé's hand with her engagement ring in focus.
The rare peek into the couple's romance comes just a few months after the Enola Holmes star shared the story behind their 2022 engagement for the first time.
As she detailed their underwater proposal that—admittedly—had more than a few hiccups, Millie gushed on The Tonight Show in March, "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."
After all, when Jake popped the question during a deep sea dive, the ring slipped off Millie's finger. Luckily the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi jumped into action for a "cinematic" save. And ultimately, for Millie, the engagement was a perfect encapsulation of their romance.
"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."
And while Millie and Jake have been coy on sharing details for their upcoming nuptials, read on for more moments from their romance.