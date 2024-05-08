NewsPhotosVideosMet GalaKardashiansE! InsiderShop
What Really Went Down During Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice's Iconic Coachella Run-in

By Brett Malec May 08, 2024 6:00 PMTags
Watch: Teresa Giudice Dishes on Meeting Taylor Swift and RHONY Season 14 Drama

Are you ready for all the details behind Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift's iconic Coachella run-in?

Several weeks after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas surprised fans by sharing an Instagram photo of Teresa meeting the Grammy winner during the annual music festival, the Bravolebrity revealed what actually went down during their unexpected encounter.

"When I first saw her, my husband's like, 'Babe, there's Taylor Swift," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester during the May 7 episode. "I was like, 'Oh my god!' I didn't want to ask her for a photo because I didn't want to bother her, but then he's like, 'Babe, it's Taylor Swift!' I'm like, 'OK.'"

Plus, Teresa wanted to impress her BFF and costar Jennifer Aydin.

"She loves her," the 51-year-old continued. "I'm like, 'I'm doing this for Jennifer Aydin.' So I asked her, I said, 'Do you know who I am?' and she said 'yeah.' I said, 'Can I get a photo?' And she was the sweetest person ever. I'm totally a Swiftie now. I love her."

In fact, after exchanging pleasantries with the "Anti-Hero" singer, Teresa thinks some of her RHONJ costars could learn a thing or two from Taylor's kindness and approachability.

Instagram / Luis "Louie" Ruelas

"She was really sweet and I'm all about that," the reality star noted. "We should all be amazing to each other and lift each other up. She touched my heart. There's some people that I have met—I'm not gonna say who—that act like who they are. She was so down to earth."

While Teresa only had glowing praise for T.Swift, the same came be said for her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and brother Joe Gorga, who she officially cut out of her life last year following a decade-long feud.

When asked about a potential future reconciliation, Teresa shared, "No, the chapter's closed. After what they did about my wedding and tried to make it all about them. And there's something else that comes out this season that is going to be very telling. There's lots of things throughout the years that I have kept my mouth shut because of my parents. I was trying to keep the peace for my parents and now they are no longer here. Now, I'm just done. I'm not taking their s-t anymore."

See the fallout from the family drama continue to play out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive more epic celebrity Coachella sightings from this year's festival.

