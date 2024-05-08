What Really Went Down During Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice's Iconic Coachella Run-in

Watch : Teresa Giudice Dishes on Meeting Taylor Swift and RHONY Season 14 Drama

Are you ready for all the details behind Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift's iconic Coachella run-in?

Several weeks after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas surprised fans by sharing an Instagram photo of Teresa meeting the Grammy winner during the annual music festival, the Bravolebrity revealed what actually went down during their unexpected encounter.

"When I first saw her, my husband's like, 'Babe, there's Taylor Swift," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester during the May 7 episode. "I was like, 'Oh my god!' I didn't want to ask her for a photo because I didn't want to bother her, but then he's like, 'Babe, it's Taylor Swift!' I'm like, 'OK.'"

Plus, Teresa wanted to impress her BFF and costar Jennifer Aydin.

"She loves her," the 51-year-old continued. "I'm like, 'I'm doing this for Jennifer Aydin.' So I asked her, I said, 'Do you know who I am?' and she said 'yeah.' I said, 'Can I get a photo?' And she was the sweetest person ever. I'm totally a Swiftie now. I love her."