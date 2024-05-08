Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares New Glimpse at Her Transformation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reflecting on her past as an alleged victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy as she shares a new pic of her post-prison makeover.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking back at her metamorphosis.

The 32-year-old, who has undergone a nose job and traded in her brunette locks for blonde since leaving prison, reflected on her ongoing journey with a set of before and after photos of herself that demonstrate how far she's come on her transformation journey.

The first pic sees a then-18-year-old Gypsy in a wheelchair outside a children's hospital—during a time in which she's alleged she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy at the hands of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—followed by a more recent snap of her new look.

"Stay positive," Gypsy captioned her May 7 TikTok post, "there is always hope."

She also shared the pics on a new Instagram account, writing, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove."

The influencer has documented her physical transformation on social media following her release from prison in December. Gypsy served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom, who she had alleged had abused her and made her and the public believe she had cancer and other diseases, despite not actually being ill, and forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.

Gypsy's life after prison is also documented in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is set for release June 3. In addition to undergoing a physical transformation, her love life has also changed drastically. Since she was freed, she reunited with husband Ryan Anderson, filed for divorce from him and rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"It wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected," Gypsy told E! News May 1. "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."

Read on for more updates on Gypsy below...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announes she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy describes her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

