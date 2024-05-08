Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares New Glimpse at Her Transformation

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to NSFW Question After Rekindling Romance With Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking back at her metamorphosis.

The 32-year-old, who has undergone a nose job and traded in her brunette locks for blonde since leaving prison, reflected on her ongoing journey with a set of before and after photos of herself that demonstrate how far she's come on her transformation journey.

The first pic sees a then-18-year-old Gypsy in a wheelchair outside a children's hospital—during a time in which she's alleged she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy at the hands of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—followed by a more recent snap of her new look.

"Stay positive," Gypsy captioned her May 7 TikTok post, "there is always hope."

She also shared the pics on a new Instagram account, writing, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove."

The influencer has documented her physical transformation on social media following her release from prison in December. Gypsy served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom, who she had alleged had abused her and made her and the public believe she had cancer and other diseases, despite not actually being ill, and forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.