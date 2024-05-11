How Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey Will Honor Naya Rivera on Mother's Day

Watch : How Ryan Dorsey & Son Keep Naya Rivera's Memory Alive

Naya Rivera's legacy has a new set of wings.

Almost four years after the Glee star died in a tragic drowning accident, her 8-year-old son Josey and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey have found a meaningful way to honor her on Mother's Day.

"When Josey was little he loved butterflies and going to the butterfly garden at the Natural History Museum in L.A.," Ryan exclusively told E! News. "Last year we released a bunch of butterflies while FaceTiming Grandma in honor of Naya. He released them and said 'Happy Mother's Day in heaven, Mommy!'"

He added of the moment, "It was equally so heart breaking and sweet."

And while Naya's passing is "still so surreal" for the 40-year-old, he and Josey are finding comfort in their butterfly release.

"We plan to do that again this year," he said of the May holiday. "Make it a tradition."

Last year, Ryan—who was married to Naya between 2014 and 2018—documented the sweet moment on social media, sharing images of Josey smiling as he held butterflies up to the sky.

"His spirit is incredible…" Ryan wrote of his son at the time. "Hug 'em if ya got 'em."