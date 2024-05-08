Jason Kelce Reveals the Eyebrow-Raising Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jason Kelce is proving his marriage is iron-clad.
After all, if you're gifting your wife a sword—as Jason revealed he did for his and Kylie Kelce's sixth wedding anniversary—there's got to be a good reason. And as the former NFL player explained, there was more to the gift than meets the eye.
Plus, Kylie apparently thought the gift to be cutting-edge.
"We got the sword," Jason shared on his and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights May 8. "Kylie loves it."
The prop is made of iron—the traditional metal to honor six years of marriage—and engraved with "Happy anniversary, Princess Kyana."
The name, a mashup of Kylie and Princess Diana, refers to when she modeled retro Philadelphia Eagles gear in January, which was once worn by the late royal.
As Jason whipped out the sword on the podcast, he added, "It's not that sharp, but it's for show. It's a symbol."
Travis first suggested the unique token after Jason revealed during their May 1 podcast episode he was a month late on the gift. To make up for it, he noted, "I've got to come big with something."
As he explained at the time, "I am a bad gift planner and giver. I can't be good at dancing and be good at gift giving—I can only have one of those."
The former Eagles center shared the process of picking something. "There are traditional gifts for years of your wedding anniversary and it helps you narrow things down," he explained. "This year, the gift is iron."
Tomorrow we've got our "normal" episode ... same time as always ?? pic.twitter.com/tQxv4msQWc— New Heights (@newheightshow) May 7, 2024
Which to Travis, meant only one thing. "If you've got to get her something iron," he replied, "just make her a sword, Jason!"
And Jason—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with Kylie—took him up on the suggestion, admitting, "A sword is definitely better than what I've currently gotten her."
He texted his assistant to see if they could find a sword within 24 hours of the podcast episode going public, adding, "I've got to move fast."
Thankfully, Jason's belated gift was a total touchdown with Kylie, just like their relationship. Keep reading to see where their love story first began.