Jason Kelce Reveals the Eyebrow-Raising Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is proving his marriage is iron-clad.

After all, if you're gifting your wife a sword—as Jason revealed he did for his and Kylie Kelce's sixth wedding anniversary—there's got to be a good reason. And as the former NFL player explained, there was more to the gift than meets the eye.

Plus, Kylie apparently thought the gift to be cutting-edge.

"We got the sword," Jason shared on his and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights May 8. "Kylie loves it."

The prop is made of iron—the traditional metal to honor six years of marriage—and engraved with "Happy anniversary, Princess Kyana."

The name, a mashup of Kylie and Princess Diana, refers to when she modeled retro Philadelphia Eagles gear in January, which was once worn by the late royal.

As Jason whipped out the sword on the podcast, he added, "It's not that sharp, but it's for show. It's a symbol."