You’ll Love Jessica Biel’s Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at Met Gala 2024 Look

Jessica Biel’s 2024 Met Gala appearance—her first in 11 years—took tons of prep. See every step that went into 7th Heaven alum’s Tamara Ralph and Cartier look.

Jessica Biel is giving the 20/20 experience on her 2024 Met Gala look.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum shared a behind-the-scenes video of the steps it took to get her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps May 6. 

"BTS of the #MetGala," Jessica captioned the May 7 Instagram video, which was soundtracked to "Feather" by Sabrina Carpenter. "Shout out to my team."

Jessica's get ready with me included clips of her getting her nails done, her hair styled by Adir Abergel, a shot of her Cartier jewelry set—which included a cuff necklace, a ring and matching small hoop earrings—and a cut of her makeup, along with it being applied by her beauty team, which included makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua

Of course, the reel also featured Jessica changing into the pink, flowery Tamara Ralph gown, and strapping up her silver mary jane heels. The vlog ended with the monumental moment that made everyone's head turn: Jessica's return to the Met ball after 11 years. (See every red carpet look here). 

And while there were plenty more swoon-worthy looks at the museum gala, Jessica's was among the most memorable. After all, the Emmy winner—who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake—has only attended the prestigious event a handful of times, so it was certainly an exciting moment for her fans as well as the 42-year-old herself.

 

Jessica Biel/Instagram

"The garden party of my dreams," Jessica wrote in another Instagram post following her Met appearance. "Honored is an understatement. Thank you @cartier @tamararalph."

The night could've only been more magical if Jessica had her husband of 11 years by her side. However, Justin was tied up with the San Jose leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour (See the couples who did waltz up the Met steps together here). 

Jessica Biel/Instagram

Of course, Justin didn't let the distance stop his feelings of love for his wife. The 43-year-old lovingly dropped three heart eye emojis under one of Jessica's Met Gala Instagram highlights

Jessica's latest video proved just how much work goes into a single red carpet moment. Read on to see all the stars' looks during fashion's biggest night.  

 

