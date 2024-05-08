You’ll Love Jessica Biel’s Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at Met Gala 2024 Look

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Jessica Biel Looks Pretty in Hot Pink With Dramatic Floral Gown

Jessica Biel is giving the 20/20 experience on her 2024 Met Gala look.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum shared a behind-the-scenes video of the steps it took to get her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps May 6.

"BTS of the #MetGala," Jessica captioned the May 7 Instagram video, which was soundtracked to "Feather" by Sabrina Carpenter. "Shout out to my team."

Jessica's get ready with me included clips of her getting her nails done, her hair styled by Adir Abergel, a shot of her Cartier jewelry set—which included a cuff necklace, a ring and matching small hoop earrings—and a cut of her makeup, along with it being applied by her beauty team, which included makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

Of course, the reel also featured Jessica changing into the pink, flowery Tamara Ralph gown, and strapping up her silver mary jane heels. The vlog ended with the monumental moment that made everyone's head turn: Jessica's return to the Met ball after 11 years. (See every red carpet look here).