Blue Nile Has All the Last Minute Mother’s Day Jewelry You Need – up to 50% Off & Free Shipping

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
And just like that, Mother's Day is this weekend. And if you've got a mom, a mother-in-law, or a mother figure in your life to shop for, I'm happy to tell you – there's STILL TIME to get the perfect gift. Not only that, that chic gift is available (and affordable) with fast, free shipping. How? You ask? Easy. The Mother's Day sale at Blue Nile has stylish, budget-friendly jewelry up to 50%, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more. I've put together a list of the top deals to get you started, and if you want to keep some items for yourself, I encourage it.
Because it's never too late to find that special present for your mom, that won't break the bank. We're talking sterling silver pendants and necklaces for under $100, plus trendy earrings and bracelets that will go with everything. There's a range of styles, gemstones, and metal types, too, that will please even the hard to please moms.
But, this Blue Nile sale isn't going to last forever, so if you want to surprise your mom with the perfect gift (that's also 50% off), you better start adding to cart now. Shipping is fast and free, so don't wait. Your mom deserves the best.
Bead Earrings In Sterling Silver
Gift your mom a pop of shine with these beautiful sterling silver bead earrings. They're subtle, stylish, and their lightweight and comfortable to wear. Best of all, they're just $35.
18-Inch Sweetheart Locket In Sterling Silver
Every mom needs a locket in her life, like this 18-inch sterling silver one. Pop in your photo and you'll win the favorite child award. And since it's $70, your wallet will be just as pleased.
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Rope Pendant In Sterling Silver
For the mom who loves a classic pearl, this pendant in sterling silver is a gorgeous option. It's also available in opal and blue topaz, and one shopper raved, "I have been wearing this every day since I received it. Goes with everything."
7.5-Inch Sweetheart Locket Bracelet In Sterling Silver
If your mom isn't one for lockets around her neck, then she'll love this locket bracelet in sterling silver. Slip in your photo so that whenever she opens it, she thinks of you. Plus, the thick rolo chain looks so chic and stylish.
Opal Rope Pendant In Sterling Silver (7mm)
This opal rope pendant is the perfect sheen of color, and will elevate any look. It's also available in blue topaz, and at $130, it's also the perfect price.
18-Inch Nested Heart Pendant In Sterling Silver
Side to side, these nested sterling silver hearts are ideal for any mom. It's a subtle nod to the loved ones in her life and reviewers rave that it comes with lots of compliments.
Statement Polished Hoop Earrings In Sterling Silver
Everyone needs a pair of simple hoop earrings. This option in sterling silver is on-trend and reviewers rave about the size and quality. You'll rave about the $60 price tag.
18-Inch Lucky Horseshoe Necklace In Sterling Silver
You're lucky to have your mom, let's be real, so gift her with this lucky horseshoe necklace in sterling silver. It's elegant, versatile for everyday wear (or for dressing up), and 50% off.
18-Inch Open Heart Pendant In Sterling Silver
Moms are known for their big, open hearts, so gifting your mother this open heart pendant in sterling silver is perfection. Reviewers report that it's a perfect size and makes a perfect gift for moms, wives, and even as a graduation gift.
18-Inch Padlock Necklace In Sterling Silver
With a trendy cable chain and an 18-inch padlock in sterling silver, the mom in your life can't help but love this necklace. And since it's 50% off, you're happy, she's happy, and it looks like you paid a lot more than you did.
Love to dress your little one like you? Then check out these sites for the best Mommy and Me clothes (and matching family outfits).