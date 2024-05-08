Aerie's Swim Sale Is Up To 40% Off & It Will Have You Ready To Soak Up Some Sun (& Savings)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to finding super comfy yet effortlessly cute pieces for your wardrobe, there's no better place to shop than Aerie. From viral activewear (specifically, their ultra-flattering crossover leggings) to flowy dresses and surprisingly stylish loungewear, Aerie has got you covered. Something else that Aerie does incredibly well is swimsuits. With tons of styles to choose from, Aerie's swimsuits will not only make you feel super confident, they also won't break the bank since they're really affordable. And if you know anything about swimwear, it's that it can get quite expensive. What's even better is that Aerie's swimsuit sale is going on right now, which means there's no better time to shop Aerie swimwear than right now. Basically, you'll score 40% off already affordable swimsuits,
Another great thing about Aerie is that their clothes, including their swimsuits, are designed to fit real bodies. For example, their one-piece swimsuits even come in sizes designed for long torsos. You'll also be able to mix and match styles and sizes, for a perfect fit that's 100% you. From classic string bikinis to sultry one-pieces with cheeky cutouts, Aerie has a swimsuit for every style and every body. Keep reading to shop our top picks from Aerie's swimsuit sale, where you'll enjoy savings of up to 40%.
Aerie Crochet String Triangle Top & Cheekiest Tie Bottom Bikini
The crochet fabric of this swimsuit offers a trendy update to a classic string bikini. Both the top and bottom are fully adjustable and have cheeky coverage. The gold ring accents are a chic touch. Choose from three colors.
Aerie Crinkle Ring Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Featuring a midriff cutout, low-cut back and central ring detail, this one piece swimsuit with a crinkle texture offers full booty coverage for added comfort. It's available in four colors and comes in sizes designed for long torsos.
Aerie Shine Rib Longline Scoop Bikini Top & Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom
With its ribbed texture and glossy finish, this sporty two-piece includes a longline scoop neck top and high-waisted bottoms that feature the same flattering crossover waistband as their beloved leggings. Choose from four colors.
Aerie Shine Rib Voop Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Boasting shiny, ribbed texture, this one-piece features rib cutouts and cheeky coverage. The adjustable straps are an added bonus. It's available in four colors and sizes designed for long torsos.
Aerie Crinkle Bandeau Bikini Top & Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
For minimal tan lines, go for this bikini which includes a strapless bandeau top with a central ring detail and low-rise bottoms with moderate butt coverage. It also comes with removable straps if you're after more support. Choose from seven colors.
Aerie Shine Rib Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
This sexy one-piece features a keyhole cutout, gold ring details, and a low back with crisscross straps (which are adjustable, for the win). Available in six colors, this swimsuit also comes in special sizes for long torsos.
Aerie Crinkle Stripe Longline Plunge Bikini Top & High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Stripes and summer go hand in hand, which is why this bikini is perfect. Made from Aerie's fan-favorite crinkle fabric, the top has a plunging neckline and a longline design while the high-waisted bottoms offer cheeky coverage. Choose from four colors.
Aerie Shine Pique String Triangle Bikini Top & Cheekiest Tie Bikini Bottom
With its contrast stitching, wooden bead accents, and a textured pique fabric, this string bikini is giving major beach vibes. We love that both the top and bottom are fully adjustable for a perfect fit. Choose from three colors.
Aerie Shine Rib Birthday Scoop Cheekiest One Piece Swimsuit
Baywatch who? This slinky one-piece swimsuit is both sexy and sophisticated with its scooped open back and ultra high-cut bottoms (which are so 80s). The ribbed texture is a chic touch, too. It comes in five colors.
Aerie Crinkle Scoop Cutout Bikini Top & Banded Cheeky Bikini Bottom
This two-piece is truly something special. The top features a gold ring detail at the center of the bust along with a sternum cutout while the low-rise cheeky bottoms have a waistband that can be worn as high or low on your hips as you'd like. It comes in nine colors.
If you've been looking for full-coverage bikini bottoms, you'll love these swim styles from Amazon, Aerie, Spanx, Athleta, Venus, Old Navy, and Summersalt.