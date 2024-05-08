Zendaya Aces With 4th Head-Turning Look for Met Gala 2024 After-Party

Watch : Tom Holland Proves He’s The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

For Zendaya, the Met Gala was a grand slam.

After all, the Spider-Man actress shut down the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps by debuting two looks on the red carpet—two John Galliano gowns, one of which leaned into the gothic, while the other leaned into the floral for the "Garden of Time" theme. And while she even changed into a third once inside the museum, she had one more serve in her for the evening.

Fourth time is, in fact, the charm as Zendaya stepped out in a custom gray Loewe gown with a silver cuffed halter neckline and a cutout near the leg, for the aforementioned designer's after-party May 6. And since Loewe was in charge of most of the costuming for the 26-year-old's hit film Challengers, it seems like the perfect dress to make her match point of the night.

As for the details on Zendaya's after-party look, she kept her no-eyebrow makeup from her last two looks of the Met Gala function itself. She also wore her hair in a neat bun, had some glowy pink color on her cheeks, and went with some simple silver stud earrings for accessories.