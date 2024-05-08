Zendaya Aces With 4th Head-Turning Look for Met Gala 2024 After-Party

For Zendaya, the Met Gala was a grand slam.
After all, the Spider-Man actress shut down the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps by debuting two looks on the red carpet—two John Galliano gowns, one of which leaned into the gothic, while the other leaned into the floral for the "Garden of Time" theme. And while she even changed into a third once inside the museum, she had one more serve in her for the evening.
Fourth time is, in fact, the charm as Zendaya stepped out in a custom gray Loewe gown with a silver cuffed halter neckline and a cutout near the leg, for the aforementioned designer's after-party May 6. And since Loewe was in charge of most of the costuming for the 26-year-old's hit film Challengers, it seems like the perfect dress to make her match point of the night.
As for the details on Zendaya's after-party look, she kept her no-eyebrow makeup from her last two looks of the Met Gala function itself. She also wore her hair in a neat bun, had some glowy pink color on her cheeks, and went with some simple silver stud earrings for accessories.
And while the Challengers press tour saw some of Zendaya's best wardrobe choices yet, she and her stylist Law Roach certainly outdid themselves for the Met Gala festivities. As a cochair—along with Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour—Zendaya was among the first arrivals at the annual affair, and dropped jaws with her first poison ivy-adjacent purple and green look, complete with dark lips and thin brows. (See every red carpet look here).
After she allowed other Met Gala attendees like Jessica Biel and Kim Kardashian to get their flowers, Zendaya returned to the carpet with an entire bouquet—on her head. Her second look's most eye-catching aspect was indeed her pink, red, white and yellow rose headpiece—but the black corset dress was equally stunning.
Inside the exclusive party, Zendaya toned it down with a fitted, flowery sequined white dress with a plunge neckline.
All in all, Zendaya's fans—including boyfriend Tom Holland—had the Met ball in their court for the entire evening as the Disney alum continued to serve aces. But she wasn't the only one that had another look up her sleeve—read on to see who else changed for the after-parties.