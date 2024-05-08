Why Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd Has “Toxic Empathy” for Real-Life Stalker

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Richard Gadd knows the human experience is a nuanced one.

It's why he can empathize with the female stalker whose torment became the subject of first a one-man play followed by the now-hit Netflix show, Baby Reindeer.

"I think I struggle with a sort of toxic empathy problem, where I feel a lot for people," Richard said during a May 7 press event in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember when I was getting stalked—it was relentless and felt like it was everywhere, and I felt like my life wasn't really functioning—I still had these unbelievable pangs of feeling sorry for her."

Yes, amid what would accumulate to more than 41,000 emails, 744 tweets, 100 pages of letters and 350 hours of voicemails over a years-long ordeal, the 34-year-old still could not bring himself to hate his stalker.

"I never saw someone who was a villain," he recalled. "I saw someone who was lost by the system, really. I saw someone who needed help and wasn't getting it."