Exclusive

Get Your Buzzers Ready and Watch America's Got Talent's Jaw-Dropping Season 19 Trailer

Host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are back for season 19 of America's Got Talent. Watch the trailer for a sneak peek at some of the acts.

By Elyse Dupre May 08, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesAmerica's Got TalentCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel Amazed By Spoken Word Artist

America's got…a new trailer for America's Got Talent season 19.

In the mind-blowing sneak peek shared exclusively with E! News, fans are treated to a glimpse of the jaw-dropping acts set to hit the stage and the reactions from host Terry Crews and judges Simon CowellSofía VergaraHeidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

"Everything that you think there's no way to top it," Howie says at one point, "this season tops it."

From singing and dancing to balancing acts and fiery stunts, this new season seems to have it all. There's even one dangerous feat in which a contestant appears to swallow a giant pair of scissors and lift heavy objects with chains attached to the competitor's eyes (don't try this at home, kids) that causes Sofía to turn away.

"Sofía could not watch. How are you going to judge this?" Heidi asks, with the Modern Family star replying, "I don't know. It's horrific."

photos
America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Moments

The trailer also teases high-flying performances, light spectaculars and show firsts—with Heidi sharing at one point, "We've never seen anything like this before." In fact, Howie notes one of the acts features "the youngest ever on that stage."

Trending Stories

1

Your Jaw Will Drop Seeing Tyla Get Cut Out of Her 2024 Met Gala Dress

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

And let's just say the contestants are going for the gold—the golden buzzer, that is. Because this season, there are more golden buzzers than before—with Simon, Heidi, Sofía and Howie each getting two and Terry getting one for an overall total of nine.

America's Got Talent season 19 premieres on NBC May 28. Keep reading to see when other shows are airing this year.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Casey Durkin/Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Five international soccer superstars look for love by taking on secret identities to date several single women in Los Angeles who don’t know of their fame overseas. 

The new series features Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara (36 – United Kingdom), Ryan Babel (36 – Netherlands) and Lloyd Jones (27 – United Kingdom), as well as Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián (33 – Mexico) and soccer royalty Sebastián Fassi (29 – Mexico). 

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

USA/NBCUniversal

Race to Survive New Zealand (USA) - May 20

In the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet, challengers must rely on a combination of endurance racing, survival skills and intuition as they navigate 150 miles of New Zealand’s harshest terrain. From the depths of ancient caves to frigid alpine summits, every step and every calorie is hard-earned. However, strength and speed alone won’t be enough to win $500,000. Rather, only those with the strongest will to survive can claim this life-changing prize. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

Laura Radford/Peacock

 We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

Netflix

Emily in Paris - August 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

Trae Patton/NBC

Password (NBC) - Summer 2024

New episodes of the iconic game show Password will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. 

Greg Gayne/NBC

The Wall (NBC) - Summer 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, The Wall is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. 

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - Aug. 8

The fourth and final season of the beloved comic book adaptation series debuts in August.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Your Jaw Will Drop Seeing Tyla Get Cut Out of Her 2024 Met Gala Dress

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

You Missed Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Shoe Detail at 2024 Met Gala

4

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

5

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History