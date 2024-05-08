Get Your Buzzers Ready and Watch America's Got Talent's Jaw-Dropping Season 19 Trailer

Watch : Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel Amazed By Spoken Word Artist

America's got…a new trailer for America's Got Talent season 19.

In the mind-blowing sneak peek shared exclusively with E! News, fans are treated to a glimpse of the jaw-dropping acts set to hit the stage and the reactions from host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

"Everything that you think there's no way to top it," Howie says at one point, "this season tops it."

From singing and dancing to balancing acts and fiery stunts, this new season seems to have it all. There's even one dangerous feat in which a contestant appears to swallow a giant pair of scissors and lift heavy objects with chains attached to the competitor's eyes (don't try this at home, kids) that causes Sofía to turn away.

"Sofía could not watch. How are you going to judge this?" Heidi asks, with the Modern Family star replying, "I don't know. It's horrific."