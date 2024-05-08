Get a $200 Peter Thomas Roth Eye Concentrate for $38, 50% Off J.Crew Swimwear & 89 More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're feeling the midweek blues or just craving a bit of indulgence, today presents the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some well-deserved retail therapy. With irresistible deals and sales on beauty essentials, trending fashion, and next-level home decor, there are so many items that are meant for your cart.
Whether you're browsing for a specific item or simply in the mood for a spontaneous splurge, shopping has never felt so rewarding. Here are the best discounts and sales that will rejuvenate your midweek routine.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- J.Crew: Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
- Peter Thomas Roth: Use the code MOM38 to get this $200 Peter Thomas Roth eye concentrate for only $38.
- Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off.
- IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
- MAC: Get 20% off lipstick, lip liner, lip stain, and lip gloss from MAC Cosmetics.
- Hollister: Don't miss these $10 deals on hundreds of t-shirts from Hollister.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
J.Crew Discounts
Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Aerie: Save 30% on Aerie shorts.
ASOS: Use the code VACATION to get 25% off vacation styles from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Get 10 panties for only $35.
Blue Nile: Save up to 50% on jewelry from the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Take 25% off full-price styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
CUUP: Save 25% on CUUP swimwear and 20% on everything else. My pick: the CUUP bras.
DSW: Shop 25% off Nike styles and 20% off Michael Kors.
Gap: Save 50% on Gap shorts and 40% on everything else.
Gymshark: Score 20% off deals on shirts and shorts from Gymshark.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 deals on hundreds of t-shirts from Hollister.
J.Crew Factory: Get 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, more deals.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MO15 to save 15% of JW PEI bags and accessories. Use the code 20MO20 to save 20% on 2 items.
Kate Spade: Save 30% sitewide on everything from Kate Spade (discount applied at checkout).
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
New Balance: Shop 25% off deals from the New Balance Mid-Season Event.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these 70% off swimwear deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: All linen styles are on sale- $15 shorts, $20 dresses, and $20 pants.
Reebok: Use the code MOM to save 40% on your next Reebok order.
Shopbop: Save 40% on summer styles from Shopbop.
Summersalt: Save 25% on swimwear, cover-ups, and more from the Summersalt Sunny Days Sale.
Swimsuits For All: Get 30% off top-selling swimwear (discount applied at checkout).
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Un-Wrinkle Eye Concentrate
Use the code MOM38 to get this $200 eye concentrate for only $38. With continued use, you can decrease the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save up to 61% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Dermstore: Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands.
Exuviance: Indulge and save 40% on curated sets from Exuviance.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Get 20% off Fenty Beauty value sets. PS, many of these are already discounted.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1 item from the Herbivore Pink Cloud collection, get another for 50% off. Use the code CLOUD at checkout.
Josie Maran: Save 20% and get free shipping during the Josie Maran Birthday Sale.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 20% off lipstick, lip liner, lip stain, and lip gloss from MAC Cosmetics.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Neostrata: Get 30% off Neostrata moisturizers and cleansers.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Origins: Save 20% on everything from Origins. Plus, get a free 8-piece gift set when. you spend $100+.
Peace Out: Get 25% off everything from Peace Out. My favorite: Peace Out Pore Strips.
Philosophy: Save 30% sitewide on Philosophy skincare, 3-in-1 shower gels, an more.
Sephora: You only have 24 hours to get up to 50% off hair products from ghd and PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and more products from Solawave.
Space NK: Use the code 20OFF to save 20% on your purchase.
Too Faced: Get 30% off Too Faced eyebrow products.
Ulta: Get 20% off 150+ Ulta brands, when you buy online & pick up in store or curbside with code MD2024, valid through May 9.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Sleep Number 50% Off Deals
Elevate your slumber with 50% off deals from Sleep Number.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Memorial Day Sale.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices, including vacuums that do all the work for you.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Use the code MOMSDAY20 to get 20% off weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Sur La Table: Save 30% on small appliances from Sur La Table.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Wayfair: Revamp your outdoor space with major deals on furniture and moore.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Disney: Get 40% off Disney costumes and costume accessories.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
What are the best deals right now?
Save up to 50% on J.Crew swim and getaway tops. Use the code MOM38 to get this $200 Peter Thomas Roth eye concentrate for only $38. Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale
Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale. Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics. Get 20% off lipstick, lip liner, lip stain, and lip gloss from MAC Cosmetics. Don't miss these $10 deals on hundreds of t-shirts from Hollister.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.