Dear E!, How Do I Dress Like a Minimalist? Here’s Your Guide to a Simple, Chic & Refined Wardrobe

When I first started working in fashion, my main motto when it came to creating a capsule wardrobe or finding my style (because this is VERY important when it comes to writing about fashion) was finding high-quality staple pieces that I could mix and match to create core outfits. After all, it's genuinely not what you wear, but how you wear it. And with quiet luxury becoming the next big fashion trend seen among many celebs, I think many of us are finally starting to realize that sometimes, less is more.

A key component that adopts the concept of outfit formulas built upon elevated staples is Scandinavian fashion. With brands like COS, Acne Studios, and Arket, this type of fashion focuses on tailored and structural pieces that can be mixed and matched daily while creating stylistic statements. Which is necessary to keep the "old money/quiet luxury" trend relevant, since it requires innovation and a fresh perspective (with the small number of pieces you own).

So, if you need a little help to master minimalist fashion effortlessly, Amazon The Drop just released The Modern Minimalist collection with elevated wardrobe essentials curated by influencers @what.alexa.wore and @prettyfrowns. And trust me, after years of scouring the internet, having a place full of minimalist pieces already selected for you will save you time on reimagining your outfits, money, and so much more. Keep scrolling for my top picks from The Drop's latest collection.