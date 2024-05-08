Dear E!, How Do I Dress Like a Minimalist? Here’s Your Guide to a Simple, Chic & Refined Wardrobe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I first started working in fashion, my main motto when it came to creating a capsule wardrobe or finding my style (because this is VERY important when it comes to writing about fashion) was finding high-quality staple pieces that I could mix and match to create core outfits. After all, it's genuinely not what you wear, but how you wear it. And with quiet luxury becoming the next big fashion trend seen among many celebs, I think many of us are finally starting to realize that sometimes, less is more.
A key component that adopts the concept of outfit formulas built upon elevated staples is Scandinavian fashion. With brands like COS, Acne Studios, and Arket, this type of fashion focuses on tailored and structural pieces that can be mixed and matched daily while creating stylistic statements. Which is necessary to keep the "old money/quiet luxury" trend relevant, since it requires innovation and a fresh perspective (with the small number of pieces you own).
So, if you need a little help to master minimalist fashion effortlessly, Amazon The Drop just released The Modern Minimalist collection with elevated wardrobe essentials curated by influencers @what.alexa.wore and @prettyfrowns. And trust me, after years of scouring the internet, having a place full of minimalist pieces already selected for you will save you time on reimagining your outfits, money, and so much more. Keep scrolling for my top picks from The Drop's latest collection.
The Drop Women's ESMA Linen Vest
Dressing like a minimalist doesn't always mean you need a full monochromatic wardrobe. Opting for other muted colors like his Olive Oil linen vest is a great way to incorporate variety into your fits, especially during spring.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag
Available in 18 colors, this top-handle bag is made from smooth faux leather and features a unique ruched handle, making it a versatile accessory that effortlessly complements your minimalist-inspired ensemble.
The Drop Women's Danica Strapless Midi Dress
It doesn't get more classic than this strapless, satin midi dress. Its flowy silhouette makes it the perfect essential to wear to formal events, or to brunch with the girls.
The Drop Women's Pepper Ballet Flat with Bow
Embrace the balletcore flat trend in these charming mesh flats from Amazon. Whether you're into bows or different styles, they're the perfect versatile flats for elevating any outfit from casual to chic in a sec.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
If you're looking for an affordable trench coat, look no further than this gorgeous option from Amazon. it's available in six colors, and would look stunning styled with a mini dress and boots.
The Drop Women's Mila Slide
You can't have a complete minimalist wardrobe without a classic slide, and these Mila ones from The Drop are exactly the style you need. They come in three neutral colors to choose from and would pair perfectly with any vacation fit.
The Drop Women's Blanca Linen Button-Front V-Neck Maxi Dress
With spring and summer in full effect, linen dresses are the way to go to keep cool and look effortlessly chic. Opt for this stunning linen button-front v-neck maxi dress that features a fit and flare silhouette, and a cute front slit for a flattering and feminine look.
The Drop Women's Phoenix Lace Up Sculpted Heeled Sandal
Geometric accessories and heels go hand in hand with a minimalist wardrobe, adding an edgy feel to your fit. That's why we love this gorgeous sculpted heeled sandal with its sleek lines and modern design. The geometric shape of the heel adds a contemporary flair, while the minimalist straps ensure versatility, elevating any outfit.
The Drop Women's Eloisa Cap Sleeve Crop Top
This cap sleeve crop top's simple yet stylish design makes it incredibly versatile, allowing you to effortlessly pair it with high-waisted jeans for a casual daytime look or layer it under a blazer for a more polished ensemble.
The Drop Women's Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch
Reminiscent of a designer bag known to be in the closet of many celebs and fashion influencers, this ruched convertible clutch is a great affordable option that comes in four colorways, making it a must-have accessory for any minimalist wardrobe.
